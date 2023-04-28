Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 54 151 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
20 April 2023Euronext Brussels6 24042.6143.0042.28265 886
 MTF CBOE4 03842.5942.9642.32171 978
 MTF Turquoise83342.4942.9242.3235 394
 MTF Aquis86342.6542.9442.3836 807
21 April 2023Euronext Brussels6 01841.7242.4641.36251 071
 MTF CBOE4 21741.7442.4241.28176 018
 MTF Turquoise80241.4042.2841.3233 203
 MTF Aquis1 35441.7342.3441.3456 502
24 April 2023Euronext Brussels6 70041.6741.8841.42279 189
 MTF CBOE4 74641.6641.8841.46197 718
 MTF Turquoise79841.6541.8841.4633 237
 MTF Aquis1 55241.6641.8841.4664 656
25 April 2023Euronext Brussels2 24141.3641.6241.1092 688
 MTF CBOE1 68341.3641.6241.1269 609
 MTF Turquoise79241.5541.6441.1432 908
 MTF Aquis1 50141.5141.6241.1262 307
26 April 2023Euronext Brussels4 64241.5341.7041.12192 782
 MTF CBOE3 42241.5341.7041.12142 116
 MTF Turquoise58241.5341.7041.1424 170
 MTF Aquis1 12741.5441.6841.1446 816
Total 54 15141.8343.0041.102 265 055

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 7 600 shares during the period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 3 900 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 20 April 2023 to 26 April 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
20 April 20231 20042.6042.8042.4051 120
21 April 20232 40041.9742.5041.30100 728
24 April 20231 20041.5041.6041.4049 800
25 April 20231 59241.2541.4041.2065 670
26 April 20231 20841.2741.4041.2049 854
Total7 600   317 172


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
20 April 202300.000.000.000
21 April 202300.000.000.000
24 April 202300.000.000.000
25 April 20231 70041.5541.7041.4070 635
26 April 20232 20041.5141.6441.4091 322
Total3 900   161 957

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 37 292 shares.

On 26 April 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 2 986 118 own shares, or 5.24% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

