NNIT A/S: NNIT completes transformative divestment of infrastructure operations to become a highly specialized IT services provider

NNIT has today completed the transformative divestment of the Group’s infrastructure operations to funds advised by Agilitas Private Equity LLP as initially described in company announcement no. 9/2022 on June 22, 2022.

The overall scope of the divestment of the infrastructure operations is unchanged except that the Group’s Chinese activities, including shares in its Chinese subsidiary, will remain with NNIT.

Following closing of the transaction, the refocused NNIT will encompass approximately 1,700 skilled employees in the two business areas Life Sciences Solutions and Cloud & Digital Solutions, delivering high-quality solutions and services in attractive markets with strong growth prospects – and operating in Denmark, the Czech Republic, Germany, Switzerland, the UK and Ireland, USA, the Philippines, China, Singapore and Poland. The transformative divestment serves as a pathway to become a highly specialized IT services provider.

The purchase price (Enterprise Value on a debt free basis) for the divested operations is DKK 1,350 million after EBITDA adjustments at closing of the transaction.

Pär Fors, CEO of NNIT, comments: ”We are thrilled to successfully complete the divestment of the infrastructure operations after months of dedicated work, enabling us to pursue exciting new opportunities through industry mastery and delivery of superior quality. This transformative transaction is a major step in our efforts to reshape NNIT and emerge as a highly specialized IT services provider exclusively focused on the Life Sciences and Cloud & Digital Solutions business units in globally attractive markets with a high demand for our unique competences and proven ability to navigate complexity. We look forward to embarking on this new beginning for NNIT and developing our business to drive growth, deliver operational excellence and improve profitability.”

In connection with completion of the divestment, substitute to the employee-elected representatives of the Board of Directors, Trine lo Bjerregaard, has been succeeded by Anette Pedersen.

NNIT maintains the outlook for 2023.

NNIT will publish its interim results for Q1 2023 in a shorter trading statement around noon on May 4, 2023, and host a conference call at 15:00 CEST on that date.





Contact for further information

Pär Fors

CEO

Tel: +45 3077 8100

fors@nnit.com

Carsten Ringius

EVP & CFO

Tel: +45 3077 8888

carr@nnit.com

Pernille Fabricius

EVP

Tel: +45 3077 9500

pnfa@nnit.com

Media relations:

Tina Joanne Hindsbo

Media Relations Manager

Tel: +45 3077 9578

tnjh@nnit.com

The NNIT Group provides a wide range of IT and consulting services internationally.

In Denmark, where the Group HQ is based, we are one of the leading IT companies, servicing both private and public sector customers across all industries. In the rest of Europe, Asia and USA, we are solely focused on companies within life sciences.

Supporting the entire supply chain, we help optimize internal company processes, production, sales and customer experiences:

We advise, build, operate and support, enabling digital transformation and customers to reap the full potential of their organizations. Our role is to foster innovation and make the mark our customers and we aspire to.

The NNIT Group consists of group company NNIT A/S and subsidiaries SCALES, Excellis Health Solutions and SL Controls. Read more at www.nnit.com.

Attachment