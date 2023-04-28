Celebrating The Finest in Alberta Cleantech - Winners Announced in Foresight's First Alberta Cleantech Awards

CALGARY, Alberta, April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With game-changing cleantech advancements in everything from renewable energy to agritech to carbon capture, utilization, and storage, Alberta’s cleantech community is making its mark on the world stage.



That’s why Foresight Canada is thrilled to recognize five inspiring climate champions as winners of the first-ever Alberta Cleantech Awards. With categories highlighting innovative ventures, industry adopters, forward-thinking funders, and community supporters, the awards showcase the people and organizations that are rapidly accelerating the development and adoption of Alberta-grown cleantech solutions.

“I continue to be amazed by the advancements being made across Alberta’s powerful cleantech ecosystem. It’s a privilege to recognize the winners of our very first Alberta Cleantech Awards — their unwavering commitment to Canada’s net zero future is truly inspiring, and I have no doubt that their work will have a significant impact on the global transition to a green economy.” - Jeanette Jackson, CEO of Foresight Canada

Congratulations to our 1st Annual Alberta Cleantech Awards Winners:

Venture of the Year: A cleantech venture positioned to take a leadership role on the global innovation stage.

Winner: Future Fields - A cleantech venture that has developed the quality biomolecules needed to “economically and sustainably do great science”.



Funder of the Year: A funder, investor, government program, or VC championing a net zero economy by investing in cleantech ventures.

Winner: Emissions Reduction Alberta - Investing in cleantech to help innovators develop and demonstrate Alberta-based technologies that lower emissions and costs.



Ecosystem Supporter of the Year: An organization championing the growth and development of cleantech in AB through the support of climate-focused entrepreneurs, programs, ecosystem development, thought leadership, and community building.

Winner: Energy Futures Lab - A trusted convener, connector, storyteller, and catalyzer of innovative energy system initiatives and solutions that support change-makers as they collaboratively leverage Canada’s assets and innovation capacity to accelerate an inclusive and equitable transition to a prosperous net zero future.



Adopter of the Year: A leading organization, company, or group adopting or championing sustainable practices in their industry.

Winner: Enhance Energy - A carbon management company with extensive experience in the planning, design, implementation, and operation of large-scale carbon capture and utilization projects that manage Alberta’s industrial emissions safely and securely.



Sustainability Hero (People’s Choice Award): An outstanding individual who has shown unwavering dedication to making a positive impact on Alberta's cleantech ecosystem.

Winner: Ben Klepacki, Co-Founder and Chief Revenue Officer of Westgen Technologies , an industry leading clean technology company with a mission to “Empower the Energy Evolution”. Through Ben’s commitment to eliminating harmful methane emissions from the energy industry, Westgen Technologies is currently reducing emissions by up to 99.5 percent, cutting operating costs, improving reliability, and generating carbon credits for oil and gas producers.



Climate Champion Legacy Award (In-Memoriam): A special award given to the late Simon Knight, who has had a lasting impact on Alberta's Cleantech Community.

The Alberta Cleantech Awards would not have been possible without the generous support of our sponsors and partners.

The 2023 Alberta Cleantech Awards are presented by Foresight, with support from Copoint and MLT Aikins .