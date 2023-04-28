Telia Lietuva annual information for the year 2022

On 27 April 2023, the Annual General Meeting of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter ‘Telia Lietuva’ or ‘the Company’) Shareholders approved the Company's Annual and Sustainability Report, Financial Statements and Independent Auditor’s Report for the year ended 31 December 2022.


- Annual and Sustainability Report, Financial Statements and Independent Auditor’s Report for the year ended 31 December 2022 (in xhtml and pdf formats)


Darius Džiaugys,
Head of Investor Relations,
tel. +370 5 236 7878,
e-mail: darius.dziaugys@telia.lt

