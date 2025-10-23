Telia Lietuva results for 9 months of 2025

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, for 9 months’ period ended 30 September 2025.

Third quarter of 2025 (compared with the same period a year ago):

Revenue went up by 3% and amounted to EUR 125.3 million (2024: EUR 121.6 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up by 9.6% to EUR 51 million (2024: EUR 46.5 million)

EBITDA increased by 11.6%and amounted to EUR 51 million (2024: EUR 45.7 million)

Profit for the period grew by 31% to EUR 22.9 million (2024: EUR 17.5 million)

Capital investments went up by 8.4% and amounted to EUR 15.2 million (2024: EUR 14.1 million)

Free cash flow went up by 4.3% and amounted to EUR 34.2 million (2024: EUR 32.7 million)

Nine months of 2025 (compared with the same period a year ago):

Revenue was up by 1.9% and amounted to EUR 367 million (2024: EUR 360.1 million)

Adjusted EBITDA up by 9.5% to EUR 148 million (2024: EUR 135.2 million)

EBITDA increased by 10.7% and amounted to EUR 147.3 million (2024: EUR 133 million)

Profit for the period went up by 25.5% to EUR 67.7 million (2024: EUR 53.9 million)

Capital investments down by 10% and amounted to EUR 39 million (2024: EUR 43.3 million)

Free cash flow went up by 8.3% and amounted to EUR 91.1 million (2024: EUR 84.2 million)

Comment by Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva:

A year ago, we started a change program that was set to enhance operational efficiency, simplify processes and ensure even greater organizational flexibility. These changes are already reflected in our financial results: service revenue for the 9 months of 2025, compared with the same period in 2024, went up by 4.2%, adjusted EBITDA grew by 9.5% and adjusted EBITDA margin reached 40.3% while net profit increased by 25.5%. Free cash flow generated during January-September of 2025 was 8.3% higher than a year ago.

The main contributor to revenue growth was mobility services followed by IT and Internet services. During the third quarter of 2025, intake of new mobile communication subscribers amounted to 30 thousand, whereof 27 thousand were post-paid and 3 thousand pre-paid service users. From July, 5G connectivity, that covers up to 95% of the Lithuania's territory, is available to Telia’s pre-paid service users as well.

Increased mobile data usage in non-EU countries resulted in recovery in revenue from other mobile services thanks to reduced roaming charges and higher number of the country's visitors.

In addition to Netflix and other top-quality content added to Telia Play platform in the beginning of 2025, starting from the fall over 200 matches of season 2025-2026 of Lithuanian basketball league will be available to Telia Play viewers.

As a response to Lithuanians' biggest threats online, the Company introducing a new cybersecurity app "Telia Safe". The new app combines 20 different security features into one app. It works as an antivirus program, and has specialized protection against ransomware, which monitors and blocks the activities typical for this type of malware. In addition to direct protection against viruses, "Telia Safe" also performs preventive functions - for example, it checks whether the mobile device's operating system is updated and allows to view and manage other apps' access to personal data in one place. Besides, solution allows to ensure children's safety online.

In summer, Telia launched a major upgrade of its fiber-optic backbone network, which will increase data transfer speeds by 6 times up to a record 600 Gbps. An investment of roughly EUR 1 million in new underground cables will provide the necessary capacity for growing customer data consumption and next-generation services, such as mass use of 4K resolution television.

Upgrade of fiber-optic backbone network also means investment into security of connectivity. It will reduce the risk of a critical connection failure that banks, healthcare, electricity supply and other critical systems depend on. The upgraded network will allow data to travel via multiple routes, making Lithuania more resilient to threats and unexpected technical failures.

During the third quarter of 2025, Telia Lietuva introduced a new service that allows to write text messages during a call and see it on the other person's screen in real time. This innovative function opens new communication opportunities for people with hearing or speech impairments, as well as for anyone who wants to communicate in writing during a call.

Telia is also the first in Lithuania to create a new option for traveling customers. From now on, our customers can make calls in the Baltic and Nordic countries via a wireless Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) network as if they were in Lithuania. Calls via wireless Internet will not be subject to roaming charges, but to the usual Lithuanian rates, and for calls to another country, international call rates will apply. This innovation ensures reliable connectivity in places where the mobile signal is weak or non-existent – for example, in basements of buildings, underground parking lots or even on an airplane during a flight.

We continue to streamline our organization: from November Technology and Digital Transformation as well as Legal and Human Resource units will be merged and number of top managers will be reduced by two.

