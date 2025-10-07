Telia Lietuva is reducing the number of managers and merging some units

Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) continues to streamline its operations and changes its management structure. As of 1 November 2025, the Company’s Technology and Digital Transformation as well as Legal and Personnel units will be merged, and will be led by Vygintas Domarkas and Daiva Kasperavičienė.

The current organizational structure of Telia Lietuva consisted of ten units with assigned managers. From 1 November 2025, the structure will become simpler – with eight units’ managers and closer cooperation between teams.

Andrius Šemeškevičius, the current Head of Technology, will work at Telia Lietuva till the beginning of 2026 and will ensure business continuity. Later he will continue his career outside the Company. The current Head of People and Culture, Ramūnas Bagdonas, from 1 November 2025 will become Head of People and Culture of Technology unit at Telia Company Group. He will also continue to lead the personnel team at Telia Global Services Lithuania, a subsidiary of Telia Company in Lithuania.

“With these changes, we aim to further streamline operations, make faster decisions, and more effectively focus resources where our clients need them most. Reducing the number of managers is not related to their personal performance, it is a simplification of our structure and a message to the entire organization that efficiency must start at the top,” said Giedrė Kaminskaitė-Salters, CEO of Telia Lietuva and Vice President at Telia Company, responsible for the Baltics.

She notes that thanks to Andrius Šemeškevičius, Lithuania became one of the first in Europe to launch 5G and expanded the network across the country in record time. “With the help of Andrius and the business customers’ teams, our information and communication technology (ICT) services have become one of the strongest in the country’s market. He was a key pillar of Telia's technological innovation, and his values-based leadership model will be continued by a strong team of network experts. Equally important is Ramūnas Bagdonas' contribution to creating an open, professional and diverse organizational culture. Thanks to these initiatives, Telia has been among the most attractive employers in Lithuania for number of years in a row, and Ramūnas' experience and inspiration will continue to be useful to the entire Group's Technology team,” emphasized G. Kaminskaitė-Salters.

The new Technology and Digital Transformation Unit will be temporarily led by the current Head of Digital Transformation, Vygintas Domarkas, until an internal leadership selection process is underway. The combined Legal and People and Culture teams will be led by Daiva Kasperavičienė, the current Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs.



