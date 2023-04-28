Dividend payment ex-date

English Lithuanian

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of Grigeo AB (trading code GRG1L, ISIN code LT0000102030, hereinafter - the Company) was held on 28 April 2023. The rights accounting day of the shareholders of the General Meeting of Shareholders is 15 May 2023. The proprietary rights will be held by the persons who, at the close of the tenth working day after the General Meeting of Shareholders which adopted the appropriate decision, i.e. on 15 May 2023, will be the shareholders of the Company. Proceeding from the above, the ex-date is 12 May 2023. From that date the new owner of the shares, which were acquired on stock exchange with settlement cycle of T+2, is not entitled to dividends for the year 2022.

The Company will pay EUR 6 570 thousand dividends (what makes EUR 0.05 per share) allocated by the decision of the General Meeting of Shareholders of 28 April 2023, starting from 24 May 2023.

The dividends are paid out in the following order:

to the shareholders, whose shares of the Company are accounted by a financial brokerage company or credit institutions, which provide securities accounting services, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ accounts held with a respective financial brokerage company or credit institution;

to the shareholders, whose shares of the Company on behalf of the Company are accounted by the authorised custodian, the dividend amount, after deduction of Personal or Corporate withholding income tax applicable by the laws of Lithuania, will be transferred to the shareholders’ account (IBAN) at bank or financial institution as indicated by the shareholders (requests with account indications should be submitted to any branch of Šiaulių bankas AB).

