CentralReach’s Special Education Solution, LiftEd, and EMR Solution for Small Practices, CR Essentials, Honored as Winners of the 2023 American Business Awards®

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 28, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CentralReach, the leading provider of Autism and IDD care software, has been named a winner in two categories of the 21st Annual American Business Awards®, taking awards for both their special education solutions and EMR solution for small and growing practices, and further cementing their position as the leader in the growing autism and IDD care software space.

CentralReach received a gold award in the Solution for Special Needs Students category for its evidence-based, cloud software LiftEd by CentralReach. Created for special educators, board certified behavior analysts (BCBA), therapists, and administrators, LiftEd by CentralReach simplifies and centralizes Individualized Education Programs (IEPs), applied behavior analysis (ABA), and behavior data collection in the classroom to measurably improve teaching and learning for students with learning disabilities.

CentralReach also received a bronze award in the Healthcare Technology Solution category for its all-in-one practice and clinical management solution, CR Essentials. Designed for startups and ABA therapy practices with less than 50 employees, CR Essentials helps these organizations facilitate their entire operation with the seamless integration of scheduling, billing, clinical data collection, HIPAA-compliant storage and document sharing, and more.

“We are thrilled to once again have our company and software solutions recognized by the Stevie Awards program and honored to have LiftEd by CentralReach and CR Essentials recognized for the impact they are making on the autism community,” said CentralReach CEO Chris Sullens. “We are committed to providing a top-tier, innovative suite of technology solutions aimed at enhancing the way care and learning are delivered at home, school, and work.”

The American Business Awards are the U.S.A.’s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations – public and private, for-profit and non-profit, large and small. More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in virtually every industry were submitted this year for consideration in a wide range of categories, including Startup of the Year, Executive of the Year, Best New Product or Service of the Year, among others. More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year’s Stevie Award winners.

Details about The American Business Awards and the list of 2023 Stevie winners are available at www.StevieAwards.com/ABA.

