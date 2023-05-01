Freddie Mac Clarity Data Intelligence Enhanced with MBS Portal

MCLEAN, Va., May 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Freddie Mac (OTCQB: FMCC) today announced enhanced access to Mortgage-Backed Securities (MBS) analytics data through its Clarity Data Intelligence® (Clarity) tool.



“With Clarity, Freddie Mac MBS investors now have easy, efficient access to critical performance data through the same centralized hub our Credit Risk Transfer (CRT) investors have enjoyed for years,” said Mark Hanson, Senior Vice President for Securitization at Freddie Mac. “The ability to reach this information through a single sign-on should be a time saver for anyone with interests in both our CRT securities and MBS.”

MBS investors can register for a Clarity account via the Clarity webpage. Clarity account holders have the option to choose between CRT or MBS portals. Key data on the MBS portal includes:

The New Daily Prepayment Report, with Cumulative Daily Voluntary Payoffs by Cohort;

Affordable and Green MBS Issuance Volume; and

Structured Transaction Issuance Reports.



Investors with questions about the MBS portal or Freddie Mac’s mortgaged-backed securities can contact Freddie Mac Investor Relations at investor_inquiry@freddiemac.com.

For CRT related inquiries, investors may contact clarity@freddiemac.com.

Freddie Mac’s mission is to make home possible for families across the nation. We promote liquidity, stability, affordability and equity in the housing market throughout all economic cycles. Since 1970, we have helped tens of millions of families buy, rent or keep their home. Learn More: Website | Consumers | Twitter | LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

MEDIA CONTACT: Fred Solomon

703-903-3861

Frederick_Solomon@freddiemac.com