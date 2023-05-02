Ramsey Solutions To Host Free Livestream for Business Leaders

Nashville, Tennessee, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inflation, fears of a recession, ongoing supply chain issues and a whole host of other economic obstacles have plagued small businesses for the past three years. One of the biggest pain points has been labor issues. Over 4 million people have left their jobs every month for six months in a row according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, raising the question: Is the “great resignation” a short-term trend or the new normal?

To address these and other issues with actionable answers and practical advice, Ramsey Solutions’ EntreLeadership team is hosting a FREE livestream for small-business leaders and entrepreneurs on Thursday, May 4, at 8 p.m. EDT and 7 p.m. CDT. “America’s Labor Crisis Live: The Real Reason People Are Giving Up on Work” will feature Dave Ramsey, the CEO of Ramsey Solutions, Mike Rowe, the TV host of “Dirty Jobs” and founder of mikeroweWORKS.org, and five other thought leaders who will discuss the labor problems and map out solutions.

“We have a labor crisis in America today, and it’s impacting small business like never before,” said Dave Ramsey. “There is such a shortage of motivated, quality team members that small businesses are struggling to get their work done. We need to have an open and honest discussion about all of this.”

“Until very recently, it’s been impossible to prove that work ethic in America is on the ropes,” said Mike Rowe. “Today though, the evidence is everywhere, and the evidence demands a verdict. More to the point, it demands a solution. Our declining work ethic is directly related to the widening skills gap, the spiraling cost of a four-year degree, 11 million unfilled jobs, and a long list of stigmas and stereotypes that have discouraged an entire generation from exploring a career in the skilled trades. Whatever the solution might be, it starts with conversations like this one; it’s a conversation I’m honored to participate in.”

Attendees and livestream viewers will learn:

Current trends affecting the workplace

How to find and hire the right people

How to become a leader people want to work for

How embracing discomfort leads to success in life and business

To register for the free livestream, visit: ramseysolutions.com/business/americas-labor-crisis

About EntreLeadership | EntreLeadership is a Ramsey Solutions business unit that exists to give small-business owners hope by helping them master themselves, rally their teams and impose their will on the marketplace. Thousands of leaders use our proven EntreLeadership system and resources to develop as leaders and grow their businesses. These resources include “The EntreLeadership Podcast” and our digital products, books, live events, coaching sessions and business workshops.