Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held on May 1, 2023.

74,669,441 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 44.84% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company.

Shareholders voted in respect of the election of all director nominees as follows:


Name

Votes by
Proxy For
Votes by
Proxy
Withheld		Percentage
of Votes by
Proxy For		Percentage of Votes by
Proxy Withheld
Klaus Zeitler53,684,094754,43698.61%1.39%
Robert Gayton52,627,7351,810,78596.67%3.33%
Alberto Salas53,902,019536,50199.01%0.99%
George Ireland53,351,3201,087,20098.00%2.00%
Aurora Davidson54,032,254406,26699.25%0.75%
Michael Luzich54,165,245273,27599.50%0.50%
Margot Naudie42,779,18011,659,34078.58%21.42%

Detailed voting results for the 2023 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.

Contact Information

Aurora DavidsonGraham Farrell
President and CEOInvestor Relations
(604) 697-6207(416) 842-9003
ad@amerigoresources.comGraham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com


