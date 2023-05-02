Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held on May 1, 2023.
74,669,441 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 44.84% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company.
Shareholders voted in respect of the election of all director nominees as follows:
Name
|Votes by
Proxy For
Votes by
Proxy
Withheld
|Percentage
of Votes by
Proxy For
|Percentage of Votes by
Proxy Withheld
|Klaus Zeitler
|53,684,094
|754,436
|98.61%
|1.39%
|Robert Gayton
|52,627,735
|1,810,785
|96.67%
|3.33%
|Alberto Salas
|53,902,019
|536,501
|99.01%
|0.99%
|George Ireland
|53,351,320
|1,087,200
|98.00%
|2.00%
|Aurora Davidson
|54,032,254
|406,266
|99.25%
|0.75%
|Michael Luzich
|54,165,245
|273,275
|99.50%
|0.50%
|Margot Naudie
|42,779,180
|11,659,340
|78.58%
|21.42%
Detailed voting results for the 2023 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
About Amerigo
Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.
Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.
Contact Information
|Aurora Davidson
|Graham Farrell
|President and CEO
|Investor Relations
|(604) 697-6207
|(416) 842-9003
|ad@amerigoresources.com
|Graham.Farrell@Harbor-Access.com