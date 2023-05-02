Amerigo Announces Results of AGM

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the results of voting at its 2023 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the “AGM”) held on May 1, 2023.

74,669,441 common shares were voted at the AGM, representing 44.84% of the votes attached to all outstanding common shares of the Company.

Shareholders voted in respect of the election of all director nominees as follows:



Name



Votes by

Proxy For

Votes by

Proxy

Withheld Percentage

of Votes by

Proxy For Percentage of Votes by

Proxy Withheld Klaus Zeitler 53,684,094 754,436 98.61% 1.39% Robert Gayton 52,627,735 1,810,785 96.67% 3.33% Alberto Salas 53,902,019 536,501 99.01% 0.99% George Ireland 53,351,320 1,087,200 98.00% 2.00% Aurora Davidson 54,032,254 406,266 99.25% 0.75% Michael Luzich 54,165,245 273,275 99.50% 0.50% Margot Naudie 42,779,180 11,659,340 78.58% 21.42%

Detailed voting results for the 2023 Annual General Meeting are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

About Amerigo

Amerigo Resources Ltd. is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world’s largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco’s El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Web: www.amerigoresources.com; Listing: ARG: TSX.

