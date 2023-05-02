NUMERATOR DATA NOW USED TO QUANTIFY MARKETING ROI

CHICAGO, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Numerator, a data and tech company serving the market research space has launched SecureMeasure, a new product that matches Numerator panelists, complete with detailed demographic profiles and verified buying history, directly to a brand’s consumer dataset in order to measure the impact of owned marketing and promotion campaigns. Because Numerator collects omnichannel purchase data, brands can determine campaign performance across all channels to understand true marketing effectiveness.

SecureMeasure leverages clean room technology to match Numerator’s single sourced consumer purchasing data with a brand’s marketing touchpoint and user acquisition data to identify the drivers of sales incrementality. There is a growing need for brands to leverage new technology to understand campaign performance as the industry introduces more rigorous consumer data protections and a phaseout of third-party cookies.

SecureMeasure also enables Numerator’s rich psychographic and demographic profiles to be appended to brand CRM consumer profiles.

“The pressure to accurately measure marketing ROI as the industry changes is growing. Numerator SecureMeasure allows brands to measure marketing investment with verified behavior change across the full omnichannel, including growth channels,” said Brian Redmond, SVP Product, Numerator.

Comprehensive and granular analysis has become more important with consumer willingness to shift brands amidst inflationary pressures. Numerator captures 2.3 million unique shopping trips in an average week to capture this shift.

ABOUT NUMERATOR

Numerator is a data and technology company bringing speed and scale to market research. Numerator blends first-party data from over 1 million US households with advanced technology to provide consumer understanding for the market research industry. Headquartered in Chicago, IL, Numerator has 2,000 employees worldwide and 80 of the top 100 CPG brands are Numerator clients.