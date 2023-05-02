Mick Olson Takes Over the Reins as Topline Financial Credit Union’s New President and Chief Executive Officer

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. , May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TopLine Financial Credit Union’s Board of Directors has appointed Mick Olson as the new President and Chief Executive Officer effective May 2, 2023.



Mick has more than 25 years of experience in the financial services industry, and has held various accounting and finance positions in other industries including healthcare and distribution. He is passionate about leadership, strategic planning and technology.

In 2006 he joined TopLine Financial Credit Union as the Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and held that position prior to being named President and CEO. During Mick’s tenure with TopLine he has been responsible for overseeing finance, accounting, information services, card services, the insurance agency, investment services, human resources, collections, strategic and risk planning, and budgeting. He has been key in developing strategic direction over the past 17 years and managing the credit union through a major technology conversion in 2019.

Mick is deeply committed in supporting member and community needs by being actively involved in credit union industry boards, non-profit organizations and advisory committees. Mick has been a member of the Member Student Lending Board since 2010 and former Board Chair, serves on the Credit Unions for Kids committee that supports fundraising activities to benefit Gillette Children’s Specialty Healthcare, current board member for United Financials Capital, and treasurer for North Hennepin Community College Foundation.

“TopLine has a bright future ahead under Mick’s leadership,” says Paul Jacobsen, Board Chair for TopLine Financial Credit Union. “We will continue to carry on our credit union’s tradition of making a positive impact in lives under Mick’s guidance, with a continued focus on financial well-being for all, keeping pace with innovation and expanding our reach and invest for the betterment of our communities.”

TopLine Financial Credit Union, a Twin Cities-based credit union, is Minnesota’s 11th largest, with assets of more than $770 million and serves more than 50,000 members. Established in 1935, the not-for-profit cooperative offers a complete line of financial services from its five branch locations – in Bloomington, Brooklyn Park, Maple Grove, Plymouth and in St. Paul’s Como Park – as well as by phone, mobile app and online at www.TopLinecu.com. Membership is available to anyone who lives, works, worships, attends school or volunteers in Anoka, Carver, Chisago, Dakota, Hennepin, Isanti, Ramsey, Scott, Sherburne, Washington and Wright counties in Minnesota and their immediate family members. Visit us on our Facebook or Instagram. To learn more about the credit union’s foundation, visit www.TopLinecu.com/Foundation.

CONTACT:

Vicki Roscoe Erickson

Senior Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer

TopLine Financial Credit Union

verickson@toplinecu.com

763.391.0872

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d02a1f89-bbe6-4554-8d34-157c1ef274c7