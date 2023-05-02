PaymentWorks Speakers Featured at Six Upcoming Industry Events

BOSTON, May 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PaymentWorks, the digital supplier onboarding platform for secure, compliant and optimized business payments, will have featured speakers at multiple industry events in May and June, highlighting the company’s depth of expertise around the strategic importance of the supplier file.





Topic: Payments Fraud and Your Vendor Master

Event: New Hampshire Government Finance Officers Association

PaymentWorks will discuss social engineering scams and provide key ways your vendor onboarding will likely fail to detect one of these frauds.

Presented by: Dan Jurgens, Eastern Regional Sales Director, PaymentWorks

Date: Friday, May 5 Time: 10AM





Topic: Vendor Onboarding is the Key To Driving Organizational Change

Event: The Payments Academy

Stephen F. Austin State University will present their evaluation process on headcount vs. automation/digital transformation debate, the impact that automating their process with PaymentWorks had on the team and the university, their metrics for measuring the ROI of automating, and how it changed their organization for the better.

Presented by: Brittney Goad, Disbursement Manager, Stephen F. Austin State University

Angela Sarno, Vice President Marketing, PaymentWorks

Date: Tuesday, May 9 Time: 2:45 PM





Topic: Vendor Registration and Payment Consolidation System - Best Practices Award in Cost Savings

Event: Florida Association of Public Procurement Officers

The Town of Davie will be recognized for their Best Practices in Cost Savings by showcasing how they automated their vendor onboarding and management processes using PaymentWorks.

Presented by: Brian O’Connor, Procurement Manager, Town of Davie, FL

Alex Wong, Sales Manager, PaymentWorks

Date: Tuesday, May 23 Time: 7:30 AM





Topic: Vendor Onboarding is the Key to Driving Organizational Change

Event: Octane Conference

Untrustworthy, stale, or incomplete vendor data results in organizational friction, lack of business controls, and failure to execute a payables strategy. JP Morgan and PaymentWorks will discuss how investing in a strong foundation of vendor master management solves for all three, and can transform a tactical function into a strategic juggernaut.

Presented by: Alison Hastings, Executive Director, Industry Executive, J.P. Morgan, John Ewing, Treasury Management Officer, J.P. Morgan

Taylor Nemeth, Vice President Product, PaymentWorks

Date: Wednesday, May 24 Time: 2:00 PM





Topic: Payments Fraud and Your Supplier File: The Risk Inherent in Your Verification Process

Event: Windy City Summit

Among finance professionals, the problem of social engineering payments fraud scams is well known, but not well understood. Combating it, then, is difficult. Chubb and PaymentWorks will discuss how to build the processes and invest in the tools so that organizations can protect themselves–especially important today when fraudulent claims are and insurance coverage is more difficult to secure.

Presented by: Christopher Arehart, Senior Vice President, Chubb

Angela Sarno, Vice President, Marketing, PaymentWorks

Date: Wednesday, May 24 Time: 9:00 AM





Topic 1- Panel: Supplier Insights: A Practical Deep Dive in Supplier Onboarding and Value Proposition

Topic 2- Roundtable: Fraud Roundtable: Latest Trends and How Institutions are Responding

Event: CPI Mid Market Summit Topic 1 Panelist and Topic 2 Host: Thayer Stewart, CEO, PaymentWorks

Date: Wednesday, June 7 Time: 12:15 PM Thursday, June 8 Time: 2:00 PM



