Hopebridge Launches Assessment Platform for Advancing Clinical Protocols and Value-Based Care

Indianapolis, IN, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hopebridge Autism Therapy Centers, a leading provider of autism therapy and care services, has announced the launch of the groundbreaking Hopebridge Assessment Platform (HAP), which will leverage data collected from millions of hours of applied behavior analysis (ABA), licensed psychology, occupational therapy, physical therapy, and speech therapy sessions to drive value-based care and inform clinical quality.

The HAP is the result of years of research and analysis by Hopebridge's team of clinical experts, and it represents a significant investment in the company's commitment to providing evidence-based, high-quality care for individuals with autism.

This platform will help Hopebridge continuously measure and improve its services. This first-of-this-scale data will be collected from a vast range of diagnostic and therapeutic services, aimed to improve patient outcomes by providing evidence-based KPIs to inform clinical protocols and clinical quality. The HAP is designed to provide insights into patient progress, clinical outcomes, and the effectiveness of treatment modalities.

"Hopebridge is proud to launch this platform that will revolutionize how we approach our wide-ranging suite of therapies and care for individuals with autism and beyond," says Hopebridge CEO David McIntosh. "Our team has been working diligently to gather and analyze data to inform our clinical protocols and continuously improve our services. We believe that our platform will set the standard for value-based care in the industry and help us provide even better outcomes for our patients."

The HAP will gather data from a variety of assessment tools, including:

Vineland Adaptive Behavior Scales (Vineland-3)

Verbal Behavior Milestones Assessment and Placement Program (VB-MAPP)

Child and Family Quality of Life (CFQL-2)

Behavioral Health Index (BHI)

Autism Diagnostic Observation Schedule (ADOS-2)

Sensory Profile (SP-2)

Goldman-Fristoe Test of Articulation (GFTA-3)

Peabody Developmental Motor Scale (PDMS-2)

Preschool Language Scales (PLS-5)

The Roll Evaluation of Activities of Life (REAL)

Hopebridge Post-Therapy Transition Survey

Net Promoter Score (NPS)

“Clinical quality is the cornerstone of effective therapy,” says Hopebridge Chief Science Officer Adam Hahs. “Advancing the science of diagnosis, ABA, speech, and occupational therapy is not only essential for ensuring that our patients receive the best possible care but is also critical for driving innovation and progress in the field. We remain committed to rigorous research and continuous learning to further improve the lives of the children and families we serve.”

In addition to the HAP, the organization also recently announced the formation of its Clinical Advisory Board, comprised of some of the foremost experts in the pediatric and autism space. They will serve as a sounding board for existing Hopebridge clinical processes and procedures, be a beacon for excellence as the science of ABA care continues to evolve and provide expert-level oversight and guidance to the Hopebridge clinical team.

The 2023 clinical priorities for the Clinical Advisory Board include dissemination of child and family outcomes, enhanced interdisciplinary collaboration and teaming, and expansion of a continuum of care for children to improve access to services.

About Hopebridge

Hopebridge was founded in 2005 to serve the growing need for autism treatment services and to improve the lives of affected children and families. Hopebridge is committed to providing personalized outpatient ABA, occupational, speech and feeding therapies for children touched by autism spectrum disorder and behavioral, physical, social, communication and sensory challenges. Hopebridge provides a trusted place where they can receive the care, support and hope they deserve.

More than a decade later, Hopebridge continues to open state-of-the-art autism therapy centers in new communities to reach patients and families who need services. Headquartered in Indianapolis, Hopebridge operates over 120 centers in the following twelve states: Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kentucky, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Ohio and Tennessee.

