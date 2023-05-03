Zero Hash Named Finalist in Crypto/Blockchain Category of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards

CHICAGO, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The finalists of Fast Company’s 2023 World Changing Ideas Awards were announced yesterday, honoring projects that are changing the way we work, live, and interact with the world. Zero Hash is pleased to have been identified as a world changing idea in the crypto/blockchain category , for our Web3 gateway project.



This year’s World Changing Ideas Awards showcases 216 finalists. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters selected finalists from a pool of more than 2,200 entries and The 2023 awards feature entries from across the globe.

Crypto and Web3 are changing the way people interact with the internet. To ensure more users are able to access Web3 seamlessly, Zero Hash built a Web3 gateway product for merchants, payments acquirers and brands. This turnkey Web3 payment gateway is being leveraged by partners including Stripe, whose fiat-to-crypto onramp enables users to seamlessly integrate crypto rails natively into their platform.

“It’s thrilling to see the creativity and innovation that are so abundant among this year’s honorees,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “While it’s easy to feel discouraged by the state of the world, the entrepreneurs, companies, and nonprofits featured in this package show the limitless potential to address society’s most urgent problems. Our journalists have highlighted some of the most exciting and impactful work being done today and we look forward to seeing not only how these projects evolve but how they inspire others to develop solutions of their own.”

“We are pleased our Web3 infrastructure has been recognized as a world changing idea,” said Edward Woodford, CEO and Founder of Zero Hash. “Our mission is to build infrastructure for the future. Global innovators including Stripe have integrated our Web3 infrastructure and we look forward to bringing this world changing idea to more companies, so they can deliver a seamless payments experience for consumers who want a simpler way to engage with crypto and Web3.”

About the World Changing Ideas Awards: World Changing Ideas is one of Fast Company’s major annual awards programs and is focused on social good, seeking to elevate finished products and brave concepts that make the world better. A panel of judges from across sectors choose winners, finalists, and honorable mentions based on feasibility and the potential for impact. With the goals of awarding ingenuity and fostering innovation, Fast Company draws attention to ideas with great potential and helps them expand their reach to inspire more people to start working on solving the problems that affect us all.

About Zero Hash

Zero Hash is a B2B2C crypto-as-a-service infrastructure platform that allows any platform to embed digital assets natively into their own customer experience quickly and easily through a matter of API endpoints. Zero Hash’s turnkey solution handles the entire backend complexity and regulatory licensing required to offer crypto products.

Zero Hash Holdings, through its subsidiaries, powers neo-banks, broker-dealers, payment groups as well as non-financial brands to offer digital asset trading and custody, crypto-backed rewards and round-ups programs.

Zero Hash Holdings is backed by investors, including Point72 Ventures, Bain Capital Ventures, and NYCA.

Zero Hash LLC is a FinCen-registered Money Service Business and a regulated Money Transmitter that can operate in 51 US jurisdictions. Zero Hash LLC and Zero Hash Liquidity Services LLC are licensed to engage in virtual currency business activity by the New York State Department of Financial Services. In Canada, Zero Hash LLC is registered as a Money Service Business with FINTRAC.

Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered with AUSTRAC as a Digital Currency Exchange Provider, with DCE registered provider number DCE100804170-001. This registration enables Zero Hash to offer its crypto services in Australia. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is registered on the New Zealand register of financial service providers, with Financial Service Provider (FSP) number FSP1004503. A FSP in New Zealand is a registration and does not mean that Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd. is licensed by a New Zealand regulator to provide crypto services. Zero Hash Australia Pty Ltd.’s registration on the New Zealand register of financial service providers does not mean that Zero Hash Australia is subject to active regulation or oversight by a New Zealand regulator.

Connect with Zero Hash on LinkedIn , or visit www.zerohash.com for more information.

Zero Hash Contact

Shaun O’keeffe

(855) 744-7333

media@zerohash.com

Disclosures

Zero Hash services and product offerings may not be available in all jurisdictions. Zero Hash accounts are not subject to FDIC or SIPC protections, or any such equivalent protections that may exist outside of the US.