Versaterm Introduces AI-Powered Non-Emergency Reporting

OTTAWA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm Public Safety , a global public safety solutions leader, today announced the launch of its conversational AI-powered Case Service Reporting . Community members can easily submit non-emergency reports by holding conversations with a virtual investigator via voice, web, text, or an agency’s mobile app. This intelligent solution for non-emergency reporting aids agencies in meeting their community members’ expectations for immediate service and extends the agency's capacity to handle other priority incidents.



“Consumer brands in the private sector have set new standards for service excellence. Community members now expect the same level of care and modern technology from their public safety agencies. With Case Service Reporting, we are applying the power of AI and intelligent automation to revamp the non-emergency reporting experience, focusing on improving community engagement and service delivery,” said Rohan Galloway-Dawkins, Vice President of Products, Versaterm Public Safety.

The advanced conversational functionality in Case Service Reporting enables a virtual investigator to guide reporting parties through the filing process by attentively listening, thoughtfully questioning, and seamlessly adapting to responses. The solution helps the community overcome challenges with complex online self-filing systems that often use unfamiliar police terminology, which can increase the rate of incomplete reports for agencies. Case Service Reporting writes the report in full compliance with the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), issues a case number following agency validation, and provides community members with regular updates throughout the review process.

One of the first agencies to deploy these new AI capabilities within Case Service Reporting is the Austin Police Department (APD). The APD is leveraging intelligent virtual investigators to proactively communicate with community members. Launched in March 2023, APD’s system provides Austin community members with personalized attention to their incidents with support for multiple languages, including English, Arabic, French, Hindi, Korean, Simplified and Traditional Chinese, Spanish, and Vietnamese.

“This technology will streamline the reporting process, alleviate the current backlog for APD non-emergency requests submitted via 3-1-1, and provide community members personalized attention to their incidents. We are proud to be among the first police departments to introduce this next-generation technology to meet expectations for service and transform our agency’s future operations,” commented the Austin Police Department.

Within Versaterm’s end-to-end public safety ecosystem, Case Service Reporting is a module that extends the capabilities of Versaterm's Record Management System .

