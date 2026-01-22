Versaterm Names Johann Jooste as Chief Technology Officer

MESA, Ariz., Jan. 22, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm , a leading provider of public safety technology solutions, today announced the appointment of Johann Jooste as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Jooste will lead the company's technology vision and platform strategy as Versaterm continues to evolve its public safety solutions. He will advance artificial intelligence and deliver a unified public safety portfolio at cloud scale, with the highest standards of security, resilience and compliance. Jooste brings more than two decades of experience designing and scaling software platforms for government agencies and first responders, grounded in practical innovation and disciplined execution for real operational environments.

“Versaterm has earned its position by delivering systems agencies rely on every day, and our focus now is on how we continue to raise that bar,” said Steve Seoane, Chief Executive Officer of Versaterm. “Public safety agencies need partners who protect what works while rethinking what’s possible. Johann has led teams that modernize complex systems with purpose and discipline. His leadership strengthens our ability to deliver new capabilities responsibly while maintaining the trust our customers expect.”

Jooste succeeds Allan Wilson, who has spent 37 years at Versaterm and served as Chief Technology Officer since December 2020. Wilson will continue as Chief Security Officer, a role he assumed in April 2025, with executive responsibility for Versaterm’s security posture across infrastructure, data protection, policy and risk management.

Before joining Versaterm, Jooste served as Vice President of Product Development for Oracle Local Government, where he launched the Oracle Public Safety Suite and scaled teams that introduced new technologies into public safety platforms for law enforcement and emergency services. His work focused on expanding platform capabilities without compromising the stability and trust agencies depend on. This approach was refined during his earlier work in global telecommunications, where he designed large-scale software platforms that powered mission-critical operations for some of the world's largest providers.

“Public safety agencies operate under real pressure and consequences, and the systems they rely on have to work every time,” Jooste said. “I’ve spent my career focused on solving real-world problems with the latest technology by building teams that care deeply about the work and the outcomes. What drew me to Versaterm is the trust the company has earned and the opportunity to keep pushing the platform forward, modernizing operations while maintaining the security and reliability agencies depend on every day.”

