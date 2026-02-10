Versaterm Launches Innovation Summit for Public Safety Drone Operations

MESA, Ariz., Feb. 10, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Versaterm, a leading provider of public safety technology solutions, will host the first annual DroneSense Innovation Summit by Versaterm on April 20-22, 2026, in Scottsdale, Arizona. Designed as a hands-on, working summit for public safety leadership, the event brings together executive decision makers, command staff and industry experts to explore how drones are deployed as force multipliers across modern public safety operations.

Drones play an increasingly pivotal role in public safety. Versaterm’s recent Public Safety Trends Survey found that most police leaders plan to increase their drone budgets over the next year. Now, agencies face a new set of leadership challenges – navigating new regulatory restrictions, governing programs responsibly, integrating them into real-time operations and ensuring they measurably improve officer safety, response efficiency and community outcomes.

To help agencies navigate this shift, the DroneSense Innovation Summit will enable agencies to learn how to lead, govern and sustain programs that support real-time decision making, Drone as First Responder (DFR) models and multi-agency coordination. The two-day summit blends executive-level sessions, case studies and scenario-driven discussions grounded in public safety deployments. Attendees will engage with leaders who are defining real-world practices, participate in live flight demonstrations and dedicated sessions on the DroneSense platform workflows from pilot-level operations to command center coordination.

“As drone programs become increasingly critical to public safety, leaders face a host of new challenges around deployment, governance and integration into their operations,” said Steve Seoane, CEO of Versaterm. “DroneSense has more data and insights on public safety drone flights than anyone else in the world. Insights about what matters to your community, the risks, the efficacy and the future challenges you will face. We’re excited to combine our perspectives with those of leading public safety experts, to share real-world lessons on deploying drones at scale and help leaders deliver safer scenes, faster responses and better outcomes.”

Beyond training sessions, the summit creates networking opportunities for public safety aviation professionals to compare programs and share tactics. The event includes evening gatherings and dedicated time for one-on-one conversations with their peers and product experts.

For complete summit details and registration, visit dronesense.versatermconference.com .

Versaterm is a global public safety solutions company helping agencies transform their organizations by providing innovative solutions, expertise and an unwavering dedication to customer service. We are on a journey to build a public safety technology platform that will enhance community safety by creating purposeful integrations across the public safety spectrum. We deliver intuitive tools developed for public safety agencies, forensic labs, court systems, schools and other institutions. Our selective growth strategy focuses on improving customer and user workflows for more efficient and effective operations, leading to better service and more just outcomes. For more information, visit versaterm.com , LinkedIn or X .

