Changes in composition of the Audit Committee

The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus decided to amend the composition of the Audit Committee by appointing Kristina Siimar as a new member and recalling Teet Roopalu and appointing Indrek Neivelt as the chairman of the audit committee for a two-year period. The amendments will enter into force on 5 May 2023. AS Merko Ehitus Audit Committee continues with three members: Indrek Neivelt (the Chairman), Kristina Siimar and Viktor Mõisja.
Urmas Somelar
Head of Group Finance Unit
AS Merko Ehitus
+372 650 1250
urmas.somelar@merko.ee
AS Merko Ehitus (group.merko.ee) group companies develop real estate and construct buildings and infrastructure. We create a better living environment and build the future. We operate in Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Norway. As at the end of 2022, the group employed 661 people, and the group’s revenue for 2022 was EUR 410 million.