Changes in composition of the Audit Committee

The Supervisory Board of AS Merko Ehitus decided to amend the composition of the Audit Committee by appointing Kristina Siimar as a new member and recalling Teet Roopalu and appointing Indrek Neivelt as the chairman of the audit committee for a two-year period. The amendments will enter into force on 5 May 2023. AS Merko Ehitus Audit Committee continues with three members: Indrek Neivelt (the Chairman), Kristina Siimar and Viktor Mõisja.

