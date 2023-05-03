Blank Rome Welcomes Experienced Trial Lawyer Germain Labat in Los Angeles

Los Angeles, CA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blank Rome LLP is pleased to announce that Germain D. Labat has joined the firm as a partner in the Corporate Litigation practice in Los Angeles. An experienced trial lawyer, Germain represents public and private companies in state and federal trial and appellate courts. Before joining Blank Rome, Germain was a partner at Greenspoon Marder LLP.

Germain is the latest addition to Blank Rome’s national litigation team, which comprises more than 300 attorneys across the firm’s 14 offices and has welcomed partners Barak A. Bassman, Basileios “Bill” Katris, Gregory J. Moore, and David A. Moreno, Jr., as well as the Honorable Judith J. Gische as senior counsel since 2022. Germain also continues the firm’s strategic growth in California, joining the recent additions of partners Travis K. Jang-Busby and Joseph Welch, senior counsel Robert Handler, and numerous associates across practice areas in the firm’s Los Angeles and Orange County offices, which have grown to more than 70 attorneys combined over the last two years.

“I am excited to welcome Germain to Blank Rome and our nationally recognized litigation team,” said Grant S. Palmer, Blank Rome’s Chair and Managing Partner. “Germain is a top-notch, highly regarded litigator with significant trial experience that will greatly benefit our clients who seek skilled representation to navigate their high-stakes, complex litigation matters across a variety of industries.”

Germain handles a wide range of litigation matters, including securities litigation, commercial real estate litigation, residential foreclosure litigation, control disputes and other corporate governance matters, non-competes and other restrictive covenant matters, intellectual property litigation, breach of fiduciary duty claims, franchise disputes, and misappropriation of trade secrets. Germain’s clients are active in the healthcare, commercial real estate, retail, energy, technology, financial services, food and beverage, and cosmetics industries. Though much of his practice focuses on defense work, Germain also represents plaintiffs and has obtained multimillion-dollar verdicts on his clients’ behalf.

“I am thrilled to welcome Germain to our Corporate Litigation group and Los Angeles office as we continue to expand our highly regarded trial team, both nationally and on the West Coast,” said Gregory M. Bordo, Partner and Co-Chair of Blank Rome’s Litigation Department and Los Angeles office. “The breadth of his trial experience, including litigating one of the longest bench trials in California history, lasting nearly 300 days, makes him an excellent addition to our deep bench of litigators and we look forward to working with him to deliver successful outcomes for our clients.”

“Blank Rome’s established Los Angeles office and strong national platform was an attractive combination for me. I am also looking forward to working with Greg, whom I have known and respected for many years,” added Labat. “Additionally, the firm is known for being a powerhouse in the courtroom and I am excited to join this incredible team and draw upon the firm’s wide range of industry teams and practice areas to continue to grow my practice here.”

Germain earned his J.D., cum laude, from Boston College Law School and his B.A., with honors, from the University of California, Santa Barbara. For over ten years, Germain served on the board of governors of LA Works, a nonprofit organization that develops community service projects for the greater Los Angeles area.

About Blank Rome

Blank Rome is an Am Law 100 firm with 14 offices and more than 650 attorneys and principals who provide comprehensive legal and advocacy services to clients operating in the United States and around the world. Our professionals have built a reputation for their leading knowledge and experience across a spectrum of industries and are recognized for their commitment to pro bono work in their communities. Since our inception in 1946, Blank Rome’s culture has been dedicated to providing top-level service to all our clients and has been rooted in the strength of our diversity and inclusion initiatives. For more information, please visit blankrome.com.

###

Attachment