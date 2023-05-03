New York, USA, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline Analysis Demonstrates 18+ Key Companies at the Horizon Expected to Transform the Treatment Paradigm, Assesses DelveInsight

The increased research and development activities for developing and launching new drugs are expected to fuel growth in the Clostridium difficile infection treatment market by providing an alternative treatment. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Pfizer, Seres Therapeutics, Summit Therapeutics, and others.

DelveInsight’s 'Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline Insight 2023' report provides comprehensive global coverage pipeline Clostridium difficile infections therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies are working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the Clostridium difficile infections pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline Report

DelveInsight’s Clostridium difficile infections pipeline report depicts a robust space with 18+ active players working to develop 22+ pipeline therapies for Clostridium difficile infections treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for Clostridium difficile infections treatment. Key Clostridium difficile infections companies such as Seres Therapeutics, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Adiso Therapeutics, Summit Therapeutics, Finch Therapeutics Group, Mikrobiomik Healthcare Company S.L., Crestone, MGB Biopharma, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Deinove, Biovertis AG, Lumen Bioscience, ImmuniMed, Deinove, ViroPharma Incorporated, and others are evaluating new Clostridium difficile infections drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new Clostridium difficile infections drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising Clostridium difficile infections pipeline therapies such as SER 109, Ibezapolstat, ADS 024, Ridinilazole, RBX7455, Full Spectrum Microbiota, MBK-01, MGB-BP-3, CRS3123, VE303, DNV 3837, LMN 201, IM-01, DNV3837, VP20621, and others are under different phases of Clostridium difficile infections clinical trials.

and others are under different phases of Clostridium difficile infections clinical trials. In October 2022, Summit Therapeutics shared the results from its Ri-CoDIFy Phase III clinical trial through an oral abstract presentation at IDWeek 2022; however, the statement provided no update on its plans for ridinilazole.

shared the results from its Ri-CoDIFy Phase III clinical trial through an oral abstract presentation at IDWeek 2022; however, the statement provided no update on its plans for ridinilazole. In September 2022, Seres Therapeutics announced that it had completed the rolling submission process for its Biologics License Application (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for SER-109 for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI).

announced that it had completed the rolling submission process for its (BLA) to the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for for the prevention of recurrent C. difficile infection (rCDI). In March 2022, Pfizer announced results from its pivotal Phase III CLOVER trial, evaluating the vaccine candidate, PF-06425090, to prevent Clostridium difficile infection.

Pfizer announced results from its pivotal Phase III CLOVER trial, evaluating the vaccine candidate, to prevent Clostridium difficile infection. In April 2022, Lumen Bioscience announced clinical development progress for LMN-201 , an investigational orally delivered cocktail to treat and prevent C. difficile infection (CDI). Achievements included successful completion of a Phase 1 first-in-human study, which validated drug delivery of enteric capsules into the gut.

announced clinical development progress for , an investigational orally delivered cocktail to treat and prevent C. difficile infection (CDI). Achievements included successful completion of a Phase 1 first-in-human study, which validated drug delivery of enteric capsules into the gut. In April 2022, Vedanta Biosciences announced the publication in the journal Cell Host & Microbe of the results from a Phase 1a/1b study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and colonization dynamics of VE303 in healthy adults. VE303 is a potential first-in-class defined bacterial consortium candidate for the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

announced the publication in the journal of the results from a Phase 1a/1b study evaluating the safety, tolerability, and colonization dynamics of in healthy adults. is a potential first-in-class defined bacterial consortium candidate for the prevention of recurrent Clostridium difficile infection (CDI). In December 2021, Summit Therapeutics announced topline results for the Phase III Ri-CoDIFy study evaluating its investigational drug, ridinilazole, for the treatment of and Sustained Clinical Response (SCR) for patients suffering from C. difficile infection (C. diff. infection or CDI).

TheClostridium difficile infections pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage Clostridium difficile infections drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the Clostridium difficile infections clinical trial landscape.

Clostridium difficile Infections Overview

Clostridium difficile infection is a widespread nosocomial and community-acquired infection that causes diarrhea and colitis. It is caused by gram-positive, anaerobic, spore-forming C. difficile bacteria and accounts for approximately 500,000 infections in the United States annually. Antibiotic exposure, a weakened immune system, and other illnesses disrupt the microbiota, creating an environment favorable for C. difficile spore germination and vegetative cell outgrowth, resulting in overgrowth that would otherwise not be possible in healthy gut microbiota.

The clinical Clostridium difficile infection symptoms are diverse, ranging from mild diarrhea to fulminant colitis, and are accompanied by complications such as toxic megacolon, bowel perforation, sepsis, and death. The detection of toxigenic C. difficile in the stool and colonic histopathology is the gold standard for CDI. Glutamate dehydrogenase (GDH), Toxin enzyme immunoassay (EIA), and Toxin B polymerase chain reaction (PCR) are the most commonly used stool tests.





A snapshot of the Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA SER 109 Seres Therapeutics Registered Bacteria replacements; Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators Oral Ridinilazole Summit Therapeutics Phase III Cell division inhibitor Oral VE303 Vedanta Biosciences Phase II Bacteria replacement Oral MGB-BP-3 MGB Biopharma Phase II Genetic transcription inhibitor Oral Ibezapolstat Acurx Pharmaceuticals Phase II DNA polymerase III inhibitors Oral CRS3123 Replidyne Phase II Methionine tRNA ligase inhibitors; Protein synthesis inhibitor Oral ADS 024 Adiso Therapeutics Phase I Bacteria replacements; Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators Oral

Clostridium difficile Infections Therapeutics Assessment

The Clostridium difficile infections pipeline report proffers an integral view of the Clostridium difficile infections emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal

Intra-articular, Intraocular, Intrathecal, Intravenous, Ophthalmic, Oral, Parenteral, Subcutaneous, Topical, Transdermal Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule

: Oligonucleotide, Peptide, Small molecule Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators, Bacteria replacements, DNA polymerase III inhibitors, Cell division inhibitors, Methionine tRNA ligase inhibitors, Protein synthesis inhibitors, Genetic transcription inhibitor

Gastrointestinal microbiome modulators, Bacteria replacements, DNA polymerase III inhibitors, Cell division inhibitors, Methionine tRNA ligase inhibitors, Protein synthesis inhibitors, Genetic transcription inhibitor Key Clostridium difficile Infections Companies : Seres Therapeutics, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Adiso Therapeutics, Summit Therapeutics, Finch Therapeutics Group, Mikrobiomik Healthcare Company S.L., Crestone, MGB Biopharma, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Deinove, Biovertis AG, Lumen Bioscience, ImmuniMed, Deinove, ViroPharma Incorporated, and others

: Seres Therapeutics, Acurx Pharmaceuticals, Adiso Therapeutics, Summit Therapeutics, Finch Therapeutics Group, Mikrobiomik Healthcare Company S.L., Crestone, MGB Biopharma, Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Deinove, Biovertis AG, Lumen Bioscience, ImmuniMed, Deinove, ViroPharma Incorporated, and others Key Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline Therapies: SER 109, Ibezapolstat, ADS 024, Ridinilazole, RBX7455, Full Spectrum Microbiota, MBK-01, MGB-BP-3, CRS3123, VE303, DNV 3837, LMN 201, IM-01, DNV3837, VP20621, and others

Table of Contents

1. Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline: Overview 4. Analytical Perspective In-depth Commercial Assessment 5. Clostridium difficile Infections Clinical Trial Therapeutics 6. Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Pre-registration) 7. Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline: Late Stage Products (Phase III) 8. Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline: Mid Stage Products (Phase II) 9. Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline: Early Stage Products (Phase I) 10. Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 11. Inactive Products in the Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline 12. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 13. Key Companies 14. Key Products in the Clostridium difficile Infections Pipeline 15. Unmet Needs 16. Market Drivers and Barriers 17. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 18. Analyst Views 19. Appendix

