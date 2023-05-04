SIOS Technology Featured Speaker at SQL Saturday NYC; Session to Cover SQL Server High Availability

SAN MATEO, Calif., May 04, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability (HA) and disaster recovery (DR), today announced it will be presenting at SQL Saturday NYC on Saturday, May 6 at 12:30 pm ET at Microsoft, 11 Times Sq New York, NY.



SIOS Technology's Dave Bermingham, Director, Customer Success and Microsoft MVP, will present a session titled, “Overcoming the Dilemma of SQL Server High Availability.” Dave will discuss practical strategies to achieve high availability without compromising performance or scalability. Attendees will have the opportunity to enhance their SQL Server high availability strategy and ensure uninterrupted operations for their mission-critical applications.

SIOS makes software solutions that provide high availability and disaster protection (HA/DR) for mission-critical applications, databases, and ERPs, such as SQL Server, SAP, and Oracle. SIOS simplifies IT resilience with products that are uniquely designed to provide configuration flexibility, reduces IT complexity and enable cost-saving protection.

Additionally, SIOS will also be exhibiting at AWS Summit London on June 7 and AWS Summit New York on July 12.

About SIOS Technology Corp.

SIOS Technology Corp. high availability and disaster recovery solutions ensure availability and eliminate data loss for critical Windows and Linux applications operating across physical, virtual, cloud, and hybrid cloud environments. SIOS clustering software is essential for any IT infrastructure with applications requiring a high degree of resiliency, ensuring uptime without sacrificing performance or data - protecting businesses from local failures and regional outages, planned and unplanned. Founded in 1999, SIOS Technology Corp. ( https://us.sios.com ) is headquartered in San Mateo, California, with offices worldwide.

