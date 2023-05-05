Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement
Period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023
Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.
Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 29 345 shares.
The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023:
|Repurchase of shares
|Date
|Market
|Number of Shares
|Average Price paid (€)
|Highest Price
paid (€)
|Lowest Price
paid (€)
|Total
Amount (€)
|27 April 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|4 401
|41.88
|42.18
|41.46
|184 314
|MTF CBOE
|3 360
|41.93
|42.16
|41.54
|140 885
|MTF Turquoise
|740
|41.92
|42.16
|41.48
|31 021
|MTF Aquis
|1 368
|41.95
|42.16
|41.60
|57 388
|28 April 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|3 630
|41.67
|42.22
|41.18
|151 262
|MTF CBOE
|1 513
|41.78
|42.10
|41.12
|63 213
|MTF Turquoise
|317
|41.75
|42.04
|41.54
|13 235
|MTF Aquis
|462
|41.73
|42.10
|41.30
|19 279
|1 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF CBOE
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|2 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|4 233
|41.45
|42.02
|41.32
|175 458
|MTF CBOE
|2 226
|41.47
|41.80
|41.28
|92 312
|MTF Turquoise
|247
|41.53
|41.84
|41.26
|10 258
|MTF Aquis
|395
|41.55
|41.94
|41.30
|16 412
|3 May 2023
|Euronext Brussels
|6 075
|41.68
|41.90
|41.50
|253 206
|MTF CBOE
|378
|41.66
|41.88
|41.50
|15 747
|MTF Turquoise
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|MTF Aquis
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Total
|29 345
|41.71
|42.22
|41.12
|1 223 990
Liquidity agreement
In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 400 shares during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.
The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023:
|Purchase of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 April 2023
|1
|41.40
|41.40
|41.40
|41
|28 April 2023
|1 799
|41.54
|41.90
|41.20
|74 730
|1 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 May 2023
|1 600
|41.70
|42.00
|41.40
|66 720
|3 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|Total
|3 400
|141 492
|Sale of shares
|Date
|Number of Shares
|Average Price (€)
|Highest Price (€)
|Lowest Price (€)
|Total Amount (€)
|27 April 2023
|2 000
|41.88
|42.20
|41.60
|83 760
|28 April 2023
|2 600
|41.91
|42.20
|41.60
|108 966
|1 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|2 May 2023
|0
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0
|3 May 2023
|400
|41.60
|41.60
|41.60
|16 640
|Total
|5 000
|209 366
The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 692 shares.
On 3 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 013 863 own shares, or 5.29% of the total number of the outstanding shares.
This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.
Attachment