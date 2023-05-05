Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

| Source: Bekaert Bekaert

Zwevegem, BELGIUM

       

Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023

Share Buyback Program
On 1 March 2023, Bekaert announced the continuation of its program to buy back own shares for an additional amount of up to € 120 million (the "Program") and the immediate start of a fifth tranche of the Program for an aggregate amount of up to € 30 million. All shares bought as part of the Program will be cancelled. The purpose of the Program is to reduce the issued share capital of the company.

Bekaert announces today that during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 29 345 shares.

The table below provides an overview of the transactions under the fourth tranche of the Program during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023:

 Repurchase of shares
DateMarketNumber of SharesAverage Price paid (€)Highest Price
paid (€)		Lowest Price
paid (€)		Total
Amount (€)
27 April 2023Euronext Brussels4 40141.8842.1841.46184 314
 MTF CBOE3 36041.9342.1641.54140 885
 MTF Turquoise74041.9242.1641.4831 021
 MTF Aquis1 36841.9542.1641.6057 388
28 April 2023Euronext Brussels3 63041.6742.2241.18151 262
 MTF CBOE1 51341.7842.1041.1263 213
 MTF Turquoise31741.7542.0441.5413 235
 MTF Aquis46241.7342.1041.3019 279
1 May 2023Euronext Brussels
 MTF CBOE
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
2 May 2023Euronext Brussels4 23341.4542.0241.32175 458
 MTF CBOE2 22641.4741.8041.2892 312
 MTF Turquoise24741.5341.8441.2610 258
 MTF Aquis39541.5541.9441.3016 412
3 May 2023Euronext Brussels6 07541.6841.9041.50253 206
 MTF CBOE37841.6641.8841.5015 747
 MTF Turquoise
 MTF Aquis
Total 29 34541.7142.2241.121 223 990

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022, Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 3 400 shares during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 000 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 27 April 2023 to 3 May 2023:

 Purchase of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
27 April 2023141.4041.4041.4041
28 April 20231 79941.5441.9041.2074 730
1 May 202300.000.000.000
2 May 20231 60041.7042.0041.4066 720
3 May 202300.000.000.000
Total3 400   141 492


 Sale of shares
DateNumber of SharesAverage Price (€)Highest Price (€)Lowest Price (€)Total Amount (€)
27 April 20232 00041.8842.2041.6083 760
28 April 20232 60041.9142.2041.60108 966
1 May 202300.000.000.000
2 May 202300.000.000.000
3 May 202340041.6041.6041.6016 640
Total5 000   209 366

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 35 692 shares.

On 3 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 013 863 own shares, or 5.29% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment


Attachments

p230505E - Bekaert - Update on the Share Buyback Program and the Liquidity Agreement