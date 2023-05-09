ARC (Association of Related Churches) Highlights Easter Service Projects and Community Impact

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARC (Association of Related Churches) is excited by the Easter service projects that many of its ARC churches recently completed and their impact on the community.



Outreach is a huge part of the ARC church launch training because the organization believes that serving communities and practically sharing the love of Jesus is a crucial part of planting and leading a church.

This was reflected recently with the many Easter service projects conducted by ARC churches.

At the Church of the Highlands' Hispanic campus in Alabama, members served more than 200 families by filling bags with grocery items to bless community members in need. ARC church members even made their way into four local communities to invite people to their Easter services.

GrowLife Church in Wesley Chapel, Florida , recently hosted a Serve Day that had 88 people attend. With the leadership of Senior Pastor Matt Maldo, the ARC church community served in the home of a survivor of trafficking, ran an ice cream party at a nursing home, built Easter baskets for children who are in the local foster care system, and cleaned up the new building that will soon become its permanent home.

And in Bethesda, Maryland, Catalyst Church also held a recent Serve Day, where 195 people helped to serve more than 8,000 people. Their service included packing 2,400 sandwiches and 500 car kits for the homeless, 200 disaster relief kits, and care packages for the local police. They also hosted a basketball camp for local youth.

While many churches around the world use the Easter season as a way to give back, serving is a constant theme of ARC churches throughout the year. This is reflected in a book written by ARC Executive Director Dino Rizzo called "Serve Your City."

The book preaches that Jesus had a "show and tell" approach to life and ministry. He "showed" his followers how to serve by healing the sick, feeding the hungry, and caring for the poor. While demonstrating this compassion, he also "told" them of God's immense love for them.

This is the message that ARC churches spread to people worldwide so that more people can receive the message of Jesus and give back to their local community.

ARC (Association of Related Churches) makes it easy for churches around the world to participate in Serve Day 2023 through online platforms and even a mobile app. But, serving happens more than just a few times a year for ARC churches.

In fact, serving is at the heart of what all ARC churches do, which is what makes them sustainable for years to come.

