Coalesce Recognized on Inc. Magazine’s Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coalesce.io , the data transformation company, today announced it has been named to Inc. magazine’s annual Best Workplaces list for 2023. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Founded in 2020 by Armon Petrossian and Satish Jayanthi, Coalesce is the first platform to combine the speed of an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the flexibility of code, and the efficiency of automation for data transformations. This empowers data teams to make changes quickly and improve time to value, all with the freedom of code and customization at scale.

“Since day one of building Coalesce, we’ve put company culture as the #1 priority,” said Armon Petrossian, co-founder and CEO of Coalesce. “We are honored to be featured on this year’s Best Workplaces list and will continue to promote a culture that cultivates collaboration and trust as we grow.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. Coalesce’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

“Being named to Best Workplaces is an honor that only a small fraction of companies have been able to claim,” says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. “Proving to the world that you’re a magnet for talent and have a culture that keeps teams engaged, productive, and proud to come to work is a truly remarkable achievement.”

Since launch, Coalesce secured nearly $32 Million in total funding led by Emergence Capital, 11.2 Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, and Industry Ventures; achieved Premier Technology Partner status with Snowflake; partnered with Fivetran, Resultant, Infomotion, and more; tripled headcount; and expanded into ANZ, APAC, and EMEA.

For more information on the Inc.'s 2023 Best Workplaces list, visit: https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2022 . Honorees will be featured in the May/June 2023 issue, which hits newsstands on May 16, 2023, and prominently featured on Inc.com.

To learn more about Coalesce or the company’s open positions, please visit our Careers webpage at https://coalesce.io/careers/ .

About Coalesce

Founded in 2020, Coalesce is the only data transformation tool built for scale. As the first data transformation platform to combine the speed of an intuitive graphical user interface (GUI), the flexibility of code, and the efficiency of automation, Coalesce empowers its customers with increased data team productivity and insights. Based in San Francisco, Calif., Coalesce is backed by Emergence Capital, 11.2 Capital, GreatPoint Ventures, and Industry Ventures and supports customers worldwide. Learn more at https://coalesce.io/ .

About Inc. Media

The world’s most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

About Quantum Workplace

Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer- to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.