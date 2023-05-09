IoT Node and Gateway Market to Hit USD 14.96 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Adoption of IoT and Rising Demand for Real-Time Data Analysis | Published By SNS Insider

Pune, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “The IoT Node And Gateway Market had a worth of USD 8.20 billion in 2022, and it is projected to attain USD 14.96 billion by 2030, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.8% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030, as reported by SNS Insider”.

Market Report Scope

The IoT (Internet of Things) Node and Gateway are essential components of the rapidly expanding IoT ecosystem. IoT nodes are devices or sensors that collect data, monitor physical or environmental conditions, and transmit the data to a central hub or gateway. IoT gateways, on the other hand, act as intermediaries between IoT devices and the cloud or other network resources. IoT nodes and gateways enable the transfer of data from the physical world to the digital realm, facilitating communication and control in various industries such as healthcare, manufacturing, transportation, and smart homes.

Market Analysis

The IoT node and gateway market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by the increasing usage of connected devices and wireless networking technologies in various end-use industries. These technologies enable the seamless integration and communication of devices and systems, resulting in improved efficiency, productivity, and automation. IoT nodes are essentially small, low-power devices that can communicate with other devices over a wireless network, while gateways are devices that provide a bridge between IoT devices and cloud-based applications. As more and more industries adopt IoT technologies, the demand for these nodes and gateways is set to increase rapidly.

Download PDF Brochure For IoT Node and Gateway Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2098

Impact of Recession

The impact of a recession on the IoT node and gateway market can be significant, but it can also depend on various factors such as the specific industry and application. Companies in the IoT market need to be prepared to adapt and adjust their strategies during periods of economic decline to remain competitive and sustainable.

Key Regional Development

The Internet of Things (IoT) has witnessed significant growth in North America, with the region commanding the largest share for IoT node and gateway market. The widespread usage of IoT technology in this region has fueled this growth, particularly in sectors such as healthcare and automotive automation. The North American market has benefited from government initiatives and substantial investments in IoT technology, which have created a conducive environment for the growth of this market. Moreover, the increased investment in research and development in the field of IoT has led to the emergence of new and improved technologies, which has further boosted the growth of the market.

Key Takeaway from IoT Node and Gateway Market Study

The sensor segment to dominate the market in the coming years. As the demand for real-time data analysis and accurate sensing capabilities continues to grow, the sensor market will play a critical role in enabling the growth of the IoT industry.

The growing dominance of the consumer segment in the market is a positive development for the industry, as it will help to drive innovation and create new opportunities for growth and expansion.

Buy Exclusive PDF Copy of 3D Metrology Market Along With ME Sheet: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2098

Recent Developments Related to IoT Node and Gateway Market

Gateway.fm, a startup that aims to provide access to Web3 node infrastructure tools, has secured $4.6 million in funding. The company's platform offers a range of tools and services that allow developers and businesses to easily access and use the decentralized Web3 infrastructure.

Cisco, the global technology giant, has recently announced the launch of a new range of cutting-edge 5G routers and gateways that are specifically designed for the industrial Internet of Things (IoT) landscape. This new offering from Cisco will enable businesses to leverage the power of 5G technology to revolutionize their operations and unlock new opportunities for growth.

IoT Node and Gateway Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 8.20 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 14.96 Billion CAGR CAGR 7.8% From 2023 to 2030 Key Segments • By Hardware (Sensor, Memory Device, Processor, Connectivity IC, Logic Device)

• By End Use Application (Consumer, Industrial) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe

(Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands,

Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea,

China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The

Middle East & Africa (Israel, +D11UAE, South Africa,

Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America) Company Profiles Some of the major companies listed are Huawei Technologies, Texas Instruments Incorporated, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Aaeon Components, Dell Technologies, Intel Corporation, NXP Semiconductor, Cisco Systems, TE Connectivity and Advantech. Market Drivers •Increasing market for connected devices.

•Data centers are becoming more and more essential as cloud computing platforms gain popularity.

About SNS Insider

At SNS Insider, we believe that businesses should have access to the best market intelligence and insights, regardless of their size or industry. That's why we offer a range of solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of each client, from startups to big corporations. With a passion for our work and an unwavering commitment to delivering value, we are dedicated to helping our clients achieve their full potential.