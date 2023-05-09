Structured Cabling Market to Surpass USD 24.16 Billion by 2030 due to Increasing Demand for High-Speed Data Transfer and Growing Adoption of Smart Building Technology | By SNS Insider

Pune, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per SNS Insider's report, “The Structured Cabling Market is anticipated to reach a valuation of USD 24.16 billion by 2030, while it is expected to be valued at USD 10.63 billion in 2022, and exhibit a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.8% during the forecast period spanning from 2023 to 2030”.

Structured cabling is a critical component of any modern network infrastructure, and it is essential for businesses and organizations that require reliable and efficient connectivity for their operations. Structured cabling offers several benefits to organizations, including greater reliability, higher bandwidth capacity, improved data transmission speeds, and enhanced network performance. By investing in structured cabling, organizations can ensure that their networks are capable of meeting their current and future needs, providing a solid foundation for their digital transformation journey. It also helps to reduce downtime and maintenance costs, enabling businesses to focus on their core operations without worrying about network issues.

The proliferation of Internet of Things (IoT) devices has contributed to the exponential increase in data, driving the demand for structured cabling market. As businesses compete to stay ahead in this rapidly evolving landscape, the importance of structured cabling cannot be overstated. It not only ensures the reliable and efficient transmission of data, but also facilitates the integration of emerging technologies and helps organizations stay competitive in an increasingly digital world.

While a recession can have a negative impact on the structured cabling market, it is not a death sentence for the industry. With proper planning and strategic investments, businesses and organizations can weather the storm of a recession and emerge stronger on the other side.

The structured cabling market has been witnessing significant growth in the North America region, which is expected to continue its domination in the market throughout the forecast period. The region has accounted for the highest share in the market due to the high concentration of manufacturing and telecommunications industries that primarily rely on structured cabling systems. The rapid proliferation of technology has led to an increased adoption of fiber optic cables, which offer several advantages over traditional copper cabling, including higher bandwidth, greater data transmission speeds, and better signal quality. Moreover, the high penetration of digital services and early adoption of advanced technologies in various verticals such as government, residential and commercial, and transportation and logistics have further triggered market growth in the region.

The market is set to experience significant growth in the coming years, with the Category 5E segment expected to dominate the industry. The Category 5E segment is a popular choice among businesses, as it provides high-speed data transmission and reliable network connectivity.

The IT and telecommunications sector is expected to dominate the market, while other sectors such as healthcare, government, and education are also likely to contribute to its growth.

MTM Engineering, a leading provider of engineering and construction solutions, has recently announced its acquisition of CET Connect, a company specializing in cabling services. The acquisition will enable MTM Engineering to expand its capabilities in the field of cabling, offering a wider range of services to its clients.

An IT firm based in Wiltshire has recently announced its acquisition of a telecommunications company. This move is expected to enhance the IT Company’s portfolio and allow them to offer a wider range of services to their clients.

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 10.63 Billion Market Size by 2030 US$ 24.16 Billion CAGR CAGR of 10.8% From 2023 to 2030 Key Segments • By Solution Type (Products, Services, Software)

• By Cable Type (Category 5E, Category 6, Category 6A, Others)

• By Application (LAN, WAN, Data Center)

• By Industry Verticals (IT & Telecommunications, Residential & Commercial, Government & Education, Transportation, Industrial) Company Profiles CommScope, Corning Incorporated, TE Connectivity, Legrand, Nexans, Panduit Corp, Belden, R&M, Furukawa Electric, Schneider Electric, Siemon and Other players. Key Drivers • Adaption of 5G technology.

• Expansion of the IT & telecommunications industries.

• Smart devices and smart applications

