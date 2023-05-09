Axonius Named to Inc. Magazine’s 2023 Best Workplaces for the Second Consecutive Year

NEW YORK, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius, the leader in cybersecurity asset management and SaaS management , today announced that it has been named to Inc. magazine’s 2023 Best Workplaces list. The list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of U.S. companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture. Axonius is being recognized for its focus on growth and building a culture that supports its employees both in and out of the workplace.



“One of our core values at Axonius is growth. It’s also our mission, and as a result, we’re very intentional about building a company culture that enables our people to learn and gain wider and broader experience,” said Dean Sysman, CEO and Co-founder of Axonius. “We’re honored to receive this recognition from Inc. for the second year in a row, which is a testament to how much we invest in our people. We’ll continue to help them become the best professional version of themselves.”

In the last year, Axonius rolled out several new initiatives aimed at helping employees grow, including Growth (Tues)days, which are monthly live virtual sessions where an expert provides skills training on a specific topic of interest. Axonius also launched GrowthBucks, a stipend allocated to each employee for use towards their own growth and learning over the course of the year. Additionally, Axonius aims to promote from within wherever possible and encourages Axonians to explore internal mobility options.

Beyond growth, Axonius is also focused on building a diverse and inclusive culture. It launched seven Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) in the last year, including Black, Family, Hispanic/Latinx, LGBTQ+, Mental Health, Veterans, and Women. The company also rolled out new special leave policies to ensure employees are present for important life moments, including five extra days off for marriage or the loss of pregnancy, and a day for any special event for employees’ children like a graduation or Bar/Bat Mitzvah, and more.

“Growth can only happen in an environment that is inclusive and flexible,” continued Sysman. “Whether that’s taking space to care for yourself or your family, or having an opportunity to collaborate on, celebrate and communicate issues that are important to you with your colleagues. We aim to provide a work experience where Axonians feel supported in how they work and show up.”

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 591 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization’s benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.

To view the full list of Inc. Best Workplaces for 2023, visit https://www.inc.com/best-workplaces/2023 . The list will also be featured in the May/June 2023 issue of Inc. magazine.

