Axonius Strengthens Go-To-Market Leadership with Qualys and Okta Veterans to Drive Growth

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the global leader in transforming cybersecurity asset intelligence into actionability, today announced two key appointments to its go-to-market leadership team. Klaus Moser joins as Senior Vice President of Global Sales, and Ernesto Tey joins as Vice President of Global Partners and Alliances.

Reporting to Axonius President Joe Diamond, Moser will be responsible for leading the company’s global sales organization, while Tey will lead the strategy and execution for the company’s entire partner ecosystem. These appointments are a key step in the build-out of the unified Go-To-Market (GTM) organization under Diamond, which brings together the company’s Sales, Marketing, and Customer Success functions to accelerate global growth.

“Our top priority is building a leadership team with the public-company DNA required for our next chapter,” said Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO, Axonius. “Joe’s appointment as president was the first step in creating our unified GTM engine. Now, bringing in leaders of Klaus’ and Ernesto’s caliber is the critical next phase. Klaus’ deep experience in building disciplined, high-growth global sales organizations, combined with Ernesto’s unparalleled track record in creating world-class partner ecosystems, gives us the dual leadership required to seize the immense market opportunity in front of us.”

Moser joins Axonius with a distinguished record of scaling revenue at publicly traded cybersecurity companies. He most recently served as Vice President of North America Sales at Qualys, where he was instrumental in driving growth in the company's largest market. He also held roles as Executive Vice President Global GTM Operations at Qualys, and prior to that he spent more than eight years at MobileIron in a variety of leadership roles, including as Vice President and GM of MobileIron Cloud.

Tey brings three decades of experience building direct and indirect ecosystems for some of the world’s most successful technology companies. At Okta, Tey and his team built a software ecosystem that grew from zero to over $150 million in revenue in seven years. Previously, at VMware, he was instrumental in accelerating the growth of VCE, a joint venture between VMware, Cisco, and EMC, which scaled from zero to $2 billion in revenue in four years. He has also held senior partnership leadership roles at Facebook/Meta and Material Security.

“To win our market, we must be relentlessly partner-first,” said Diamond. “Our strategy is to build a world-class GTM engine where our direct sales organization works in lockstep with a powerful partner ecosystem that acts as a massive force-multiplier. Klaus has a rare ability to build global sales organizations with the operational rigor required for this model, and Ernesto’s experience in building billion-dollar ecosystems at companies like VMware and Okta will be transformative for our scale.”

About Axonius:

Axonius transforms cyber asset intelligence into actionability. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization’s IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence.

Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

Bring truth to action with Axonius. Learn more at www.axonius.com .