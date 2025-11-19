Former DOJ CIO Melinda Rogers Joins Axonius Federal Systems Board

RESTON, Va., Nov. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonius , the global leader in transforming cybersecurity asset intelligence into actionability, today announced a strategic evolution of its Axonius Federal Systems (AFS) Board of Directors.

The company has appointed Melinda Rogers, former Chief Information Officer (CIO) for the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ), to the board. Concurrently, current board member Robert J. Skinner will become the new Chairman, succeeding the outgoing Chairman Ray O. Johnson, who was instrumental in the board’s formation and initial success.

This evolution deepens the board’s expertise in civilian government operations and large-scale federal IT modernization, signaling a new phase of growth and maturity for Axonius Federal Systems.

“Melinda’s experience with the DOJ has given her a unique perspective on the entire federal technology ecosystem,” said Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO, Axonius. “Her joining the AFS Board validates that a comprehensive asset platform is fundamental to the future of national security and signals our commitment to being the trusted partner for every government agency.”

Sysman added, “We are immensely grateful to Ray Johnson for his foundational leadership in establishing AFS and setting its trajectory. As we enter our next chapter of growth, I am thrilled to have a leader of Bob Skinner’s caliber step into the Chairman role to guide our continued expansion and mission impact.”

Skinner went on to say, “I am honored to step into the Chairman role and build on the incredible foundation Ray Johnson established for AFS. Given today’s threat landscape, helping our federal partners achieve true visibility across their complex environments is not just a technical advantage – it is a mission imperative. My focus will be on ensuring AFS remains focused on mission success and the security of our nation.”

Melinda Rogers: An IT Leader at the Intersection of Public and Private Sectors

Melinda Rogers joined Microsoft in June 2025 as Partner for Customer Voice, Office 365 Enterprise and Cloud, with a focus on federal civilian, intelligence, defense, and defense industrial base sectors.

Previously, she served as CIO for the U.S. Department of Justice, following her tenure as Chief Information Security Officer (CISO). In these roles, she was responsible for its $4 billion IT environment and cybersecurity organization with over 115,000 employees. Rogers also brings extensive private-sector experience, including roles in consumer products marketing at Procter & Gamble, and financial services leadership as Assistant Vice President at Equifax for Fraud Prevention and Identity Verification Solutions, and Assistant Vice President for Commercial Real Estate Lending at NationsBank. She holds an MBA from Emory University and a Bachelor of Science from George Mason University.

“Throughout my career in both government and the private sector, the foundational challenge has always been the same: you cannot secure what you cannot see,” said Rogers. “Axonius Federal Systems creates the single, credible source of truth that is essential for modern cybersecurity and operational resilience. From my past role as a federal CIO and my current work with partners across the government ecosystem, it is clear that Axonius provides a critical capability.”

About Axonius:

Axonius transforms cyber asset intelligence into actionability. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization’s IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence.

Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

Bring truth to action with Axonius. Learn more at www.axonius.com .

About Axonius Federal Systems LLC (AFS):

Axonius Federal Systems LLC (AFS) provides a unified asset inventory and continuous insight into exposures, all while aligning with key mandates like Zero Trust, CDM, FISMA, CMMC, and BOD 23-01. A subsidiary of Axonius, AFS supports mission-critical cybersecurity efforts across the federal government. Learn more at www.axonius.com/federal-systems .

Axonius, the Axonius logo and Axonius Federal Systems are all trademarks of Axonius. All other trademarks and brand names are the property of their respective owners.

