Axonius Advances Cybersecurity’s Most Trusted Asset Intelligence Platform, Announcing New AI Automation and Exposure Management Capabilities

New Axonius AI moves organizations from passive assessment to automated recommendations and response, closing the critical “actionability gap”

New advancements in the Axonius Asset Cloud deliver deeper intelligence across all assets, from cloud instances to non-human identities

Launch of Axonius for Healthcare marks the first major product expansion from the company’s acquisition of Cynerio



NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As organizations struggle with an overwhelming volume of security alerts and limited resources to address them, cybersecurity teams are looking for ways to leverage AI but lack confidence in its ability to provide accurate data in context. Today, Axonius , the global leader in transforming cybersecurity asset intelligence into actionability, announced it is leading this industry transformation with the introduction of Axonius AI™ and significant platform enhancements to Axonius Asset Cloud™, as well as the launch of Axonius for Healthcare™. These advancements are designed to help move the industry from merely identifying problems to proactively resolving them with a single, trusted source of truth.

“Today’s launch addresses what has become cybersecurity’s critical bottleneck: the actionability gap between identifying threats and neutralizing them,” said Dean Sysman, co-founder and CEO of Axonius. “Unlike generic AI assistants that advise, Axonius AI is an operational engine grounded in a verifiable foundation of truth – the single, authoritative view of every asset provided by the Axonius platform”

Closing the Actionability Gap – Solving AI’s Dirty Data Problem

For many organizations, a stark disconnect between cybersecurity confidence and the reality of ‘dirty data’ is leaving them exposed. While 90% of cybersecurity leaders say their organization is prepared to take immediate action on a vulnerability, only a quarter of them (25%) trust all the data in their own security tools.

The result: Despite feeling prepared, 4 in 5 organizations (81%) take more than 24 hours to remediate a critical vulnerability or (80%) exposure, giving attackers a wide-open window to exploit security weaknesses. This is compounded by key operational challenges, including difficulty with prioritization and risk assessment (29%), and a lack of integration between security tools (27%).

“For us, the game-changer was moving from disjointed, manual work to connected, automated workflows,” said Matt Durant, Sr. Director of Cybersecurity and Risk Management, BlueLinx, a multi-billion dollar building products distributor. “Axonius didn’t just solve one problem, it gave us comprehensive visibility across our exposures and software, and crucially, the automation to act on it. It allows our team to stop guessing and start acting with confidence, which is why the platform has become a core, indispensable part of how we run security.”

Axonius AI: Operational AI Grounded in Trusted Asset Intelligence

AI without a foundation of truth is just a guessing machine. When AI is bolted onto security tools that have inherent blind spots, it lacks the context to make smart decisions. Axonius AI is different. It is built upon the Axonius Asset Cloud — the industry’s most comprehensive data foundation for every asset in an environment.

Axonius AI uses the Axonius Asset Intelligence as the context, giving it the understanding of every asset into decisive, automated action. It serves as a force multiplier for security and IT teams by:

Automating Complex Analysis: A new natural language engine allows operators to ask complex questions like, “Show me all internet-facing servers in Germany with unpatched Log4j that are not running our endpoint agent,” and receive immediate, actionable answers.

A new natural language engine allows operators to ask complex questions like, “Show me all internet-facing servers in Germany with unpatched Log4j that are not running our endpoint agent,” and receive immediate, actionable answers. Powering Intelligent Prioritization: An AI-driven risk engine correlates asset criticality, business context, security control gaps, vulnerability data, and threat intelligence to surface the most significant risks, allowing teams to focus on what matters most and cut through alert fatigue.

An AI-driven risk engine correlates asset criticality, business context, security control gaps, vulnerability data, and threat intelligence to surface the most significant risks, allowing teams to focus on what matters most and cut through alert fatigue. Orchestrating Trusted Remediation: The platform can trigger sophisticated, multi-step workflows based on AI-driven insights – from deploying a missing security agent to creating a remediation ticket and verifying patch completion - all with auditable, human-in-the-loop governance.





The power of Axonius AI is enabled by deep enhancements to the Axonius Asset Cloud, which provides the complete, accurate, and always up-to-date data foundation necessary for safe automation at an enterprise scale. Read more about Axonius AI and its full capabilities and features on the Axonius blog at axonius.com/blog/axonius-ai .

The Foundation for Action: Deeper Asset Intelligence

At the heart of the Axonius Asset Cloud is its commitment to Asset Intelligence. Axonius recognizes that the key to unlocking actionability is having complete, accurate, and contextual information.

“Unifying asset intelligence across devices, identity, software, SaaS, and infrastructure has become a strategic imperative for modern exposure management”, said Aqsa Taylor, chief research officer at Software Analyst Cyber Research . “Axonius stands out for its ability to aggregate and correlate asset data across diverse sources, enabling organizations to prioritize and mobilize action more effectively.”

New advancements further enrich this foundation, helping teams trim investigation times and clarify the exact actions to take. Key new capabilities include:

Inventory Classification: Automatically categorizes all aggregated assets, such as servers, workstations, IoT devices, and cloud instances, to provide immediate operational context and enable policy enforcement based on asset type.

Automatically categorizes all aggregated assets, such as servers, workstations, IoT devices, and cloud instances, to provide immediate operational context and enable policy enforcement based on asset type. Business Unit and Owner Identification: Enriches assets with crucial business context by automatically identifying and mapping the business unit and owner. This streamlines accountability and ensures that remediation actions are routed to the correct teams instantly.

Enriches assets with crucial business context by automatically identifying and mapping the business unit and owner. This streamlines accountability and ensures that remediation actions are routed to the correct teams instantly. Non-Human Identity (NHI) Classification: Discovers and classifies service accounts, API keys, machine identities, and other non-human identities, a critical and often-overlooked part of the attack surface, providing a more complete view of potential exposure.





These advancements solidify the Axonius Asset Cloud as the definitive Exposure Assessment Platform (EAP), delivering on the market’s need to unify exposure findings, prioritize risk, and execute large-scale mitigation efforts from a single operational hub. Read more about Axonius Asset Cloud and its full capabilities and features on the Axonius blog at axonius.com/blog/expanding-asset-intelligence .

Healthcare: The Ultimate Proving Ground for Cyber-Physical Security

The launch of Axonius for Healthcare™ marks the first major product expansion from the company’s acquisition of Cynerio and demonstrates the platform’s capability in the most demanding environments. Healthcare networks are a complex mix of traditional IT and cyber-physical systems - medical devices, operational technology (OT), and Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) - where compromise can have life-or-death consequences.

Axonius for Healthcare extends the platform’s asset intelligence and automated response capabilities to:

Complete Medical Device Visibility: Automatically discover and classify every connected medical, IoT, and OT device with enriched data on maintenance status, utilization, and vulnerabilities.

Automatically discover and classify every connected medical, IoT, and OT device with enriched data on maintenance status, utilization, and vulnerabilities. Unified Policy and Exposure Management: Apply consistent, policy-based governance across IT, IoT, and medical devices, using automated workflows to detect and remediate exposure risks while maintaining compliance and operational continuity.

Apply consistent, policy-based governance across IT, IoT, and medical devices, using automated workflows to detect and remediate exposure risks while maintaining compliance and operational continuity. Precision Response: Enable critical response actions, such as isolating a compromised device from the network, while working with clinical teams to ensure patient care is never disrupted.





Read more about Axonius for Healthcare and its full capabilities and features on the Axonius blog at http://axonius.com/blog/axonius-healthcare .

Availability

New Axonius Asset Cloud features and Axonius for Healthcare are generally available today. Axonius AI and an expanded feature set for Axonius for Healthcare are available to early access customers today and expected to be generally available in the first half of 2026.

About Axonius:

Axonius transforms cyber asset intelligence into actionability. With the Axonius Asset Cloud, customers preemptively tackle high-risk and hard-to-spot threat exposures, misconfigurations, and overspending. The integrated platform brings together data from every system in an organization’s IT infrastructure to optimize mission-critical risk, performance, and cost measures via actionable intelligence.

Covering cyber assets, software, SaaS applications, identities, vulnerabilities, infrastructure, and more, Axonius is the one place to go for Security, IT, and GRC teams to continuously drive actionability across the organization. Cited as one of the fastest-growing cybersecurity startups, with accolades from CNBC, Forbes, and Fortune, Axonius supports millions of assets for leading customers across industries and around the world.

Bring truth to action with Axonius. Learn more at www.axonius.com .

Axonius, the Axonius logo, Axonius AI, Axonius Asset Cloud, Axonius for Healthcare, and Bringing Truth to Action, are all trademarks of Axonius. All other trademarks and brand names are the property of their respective owners.