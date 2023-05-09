Expanse Studios Reveals Latest Bitcoin Partnership with BTCGOSU

LAS VEGAS, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Expanse Studios is proud to announce a new partnership with BTCGOSU, the best Bitcoin casino review site. BTCGOSU offers the latest information on BTC Casinos, Slots, Table Games, Guides, and News.



Gosu means highly skilled player in Korean, which is a term mostly used in e-gaming. Having been professional Starcraft players themselves, it is a perfect name for a Bitcoin Casino Review site.

Expanse Studios takes pride in strategic partnerships with dozens of operators and aggregators, making their games available in over 20 languages worldwide. Their focus on gamification enhances player experiences with innovative promo tools like free spins, multi-level progressive jackpots, and tournaments.

As these games support various currencies and cryptocurrencies, the latest partnership reached with BTCGOSU is a logical step forward.

Expanse Studios – Revolutionizing Online Gaming

Tired of the same old casino games with mediocre graphics and boring soundtracks? Looking for something new and exciting? Look no further as at Expanse Studios innovation and exceptional gaming experience are paramount outputs.

Expanse Studios is a cutting-edge gaming development company that produces a wide variety of games using HTML5 technology. Their games include slots, roulettes, table games, turn-based strategies, and much more.

The company’s relentless focus on innovation has led them to create a seamless mobile-first experience that blends old-school motifs with state-of-the-art design, captivating soundtracks, and immersive animations.

Expanse Studios is dedicated to providing the best possible gaming experience. We have extensive information stored in our database to help us achieve that. This information includes:

