BAAR, Switzerland, May 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Invitation to Medela's Breastfeeding & Lactation Symposium 2023 – European Edition

Together for a new approach in lactation support in the neonatal unit

We are pleased to invite you to Medela's European Breastfeeding & Lactation Symposium 2023 on June 23, 2023 via live streaming.

Mothers of vulnerable and premature infants in Europe continue to face barriers to successful breastfeeding. By hosting this symposium, we aim to convene the experts in the fields of breastfeeding and lactation to share the latest scientific evidence on human milk and lactation and provide tools to enhance the quality of lactation care and infant feeding in European neonatal units.

Event details:

Medela's Breastfeeding & Lactation Symposium 2023 – European Edition: Together for a New Approach in Lactation Support in the Neonatal Unit

Date: June 23, 2023

Time: 12:30 – 18:00 (CET)

Format: Live-Streaming, online

Costs: Participation is free of charge

Language: English; Live-audio interpretation in French, German, Italian, Spanish

Details about the event, speakers, agenda, and abstracts: https://www.medela.com/europe-symposium





Speaker and agenda highlights:

After each session, interactive panels allow attendees to engage with speakers and ask questions.

About Medela

Through advancing research, observing natural behavior and listening to our customers, Medela turns science into care while nurturing health for generations. Medela supports millions of moms, babies, patients and healthcare professionals in more than 100 countries all over the world. As the healthcare choice for more than 6 million hospitals and homes across the globe, Medela provides leading research-based breast milk feeding and baby products, healthcare solutions for hospitals, and clinical education. Medela is dedicated to building better health outcomes, simplifying and improving life, and developing breakthroughs that help moms, babies and patients live their life to the fullest. For more information, visit www.medela.com.

