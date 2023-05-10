Prosafe SE: Annual General Meeting held

Pursuant to the Notice of 18 April 2023, an Annual General Meeting of Prosafe SE was held today, 10 May 2023 as a digital meeting with online participation.



The Annual General Meeting resolved to approve all matters as proposed in the Notice. The minutes of the Annual General Meeting are attached and can be downloaded from www.newsweb.no and www.prosafe.com

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com



10 May 2023

Prosafe SE



