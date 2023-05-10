REVIV3 Announces Next Generation AXIL XCOR True Wireless EarPro Buds™ for Professional and Recreational Markets

LOS ANGELES, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reviv3 Procare Company (“Reviv3” or the “Company”) (OTCQB: RVIV), an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company, today announced the launch of its new, highly anticipated XCOR True Wireless EarPro Buds™ (“XCOR”) for professional and recreational markets. The XCOR earbuds offer cutting edge touch control hearing enhancement, hearing protection, Bluetooth audio and hands-free communication.



“We are thrilled to announce the launch of our next generation hearing enhancement and protection products,” said Wes Harris, Reviv3 Director of Innovation. “This launch represents a significant milestone for AXIL as we continue to offer new features and capabilities including true wireless, next level hearing protection and enhancement, and hands-free communication in a small, wireless, and rechargeable earbud format. Whether used by tactical, fitness, industrial, or many other audiences, XCOR will provide an enjoyable and unique hearing and audio experience.”

The new XCOR True Wireless EarPro Buds will be available online and through AXIL strategic and retail partners worldwide.

You can see the new XCOR True Wireless EarPro Buds at: https://goaxil.com/products/xcor?utm_source=pressrelease

About Reviv3 Procare Company

Reviv3 Procare Company (OTCQB: RVIV) is an emerging global e-commerce consumer products company. The Company is a direct-to-consumer marketer of premium hearing enhancement and protection products, including ear plugs, earmuffs, and ear buds, under the AXIL brand and premium hair and skincare products under its in-house Reviv3 Procare brand - selling products in the United States, Canada, the European Union and throughout Asia. To learn more, please visit the Company's website at www.reviv3.com and, for the AXIL brand, visit www.goaxil.com .

