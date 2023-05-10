Brera Holdings partners with 7 Sport Agency for international sponsorship deals

NEW YORK, DUBLIN and MILAN, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera” or the “Company”, Nasdaq: BREA) announced that it has signed a partnership agreement with 7 Sport Agency, an international consultancy focused on sports marketing, designed to create international sponsorships. Through this agreement, 7 Sport Agency will become the Company's commercial consultant and will actively support the sponsorship marketing of Brera’s global portfolio of emerging sports clubs.



The partnership’s goal will be to connect Brera FC and sponsors through the creation of global opportunities. There will be a particular focus on bringing Brera’s well-recognized “Made In Italy” brand to Southeast Asia, in order to combine the innovative Brera business model with original commercial initiatives and ideas, including Brera FC’s social impact football brand.

The sponsorship methods and the proposals aimed at international companies will have at their core the iconic “Brera” brand, due to a significantly growing reputation following the recent listing of Brera on Nasdaq, and as evidenced by a February 2023 SWG survey recognizing Brera FC as “The Third Team of Milan” once again, only behind the billion-dollar-plus clubs AC Milan and Inter Milan.

“The connection between brand and club is a key step in any sponsorship project, and sport, especially football, must transmit positive values as it has an important social role that can be enhanced through sponsors and partners,” said Brera Founder and Chief Strategy Officer Alessandro Aleotti. “This connection is key in minor leagues where the chances of highlighting a team's identity is greater in this less-crowded space,” Aleotti continued.

“We are enthusiastic and ready to give our best for this new partnership with Brera: we joined this project convinced of the potential of the Brera FC legacy,” said Alessandro Lo Presti, CEO of 7 Sport Agency. “We share a common vision that we want to pursue together, not only through the sales of sponsorship packages, but above all through a project that aims to attract partners and sponsors with a strong sense of identification with the positive values of sport,” concluded Lo Presti.

“Through the partnership with 7 Sport Agency we will pave the way for our international commercialization, along with our worldwide sports operations,” said Sergio Scalpelli, CEO of Brera. “Together with 7 Sport Agency, we are convinced that we can identify innovative opportunities, both on a global and a local level, by deeply understanding all the countries and regions of the world we operate in,” Scalpelli added.

ABOUT BRERA HOLDINGS PLC:

Brera Holdings PLC is a Nasdaq-listed (Stock Ticker: BREA) Irish holding company focused on expanding social impact football (American soccer) by developing a global portfolio of emerging football and sports clubs with increased opportunities to earn tournament prizes, gain sponsorships, and provide other professional football- and sports-related consulting services. The Company seeks to build on the legacy and brand of Brera FC, the first football club that was acquired by the Company in 2022. Brera FC, known as “The Third Team of Milan,” is an amateur football association which has been building an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000. In March 2023, the Company expanded to Africa with the establishment of Brera Tchumene, a team admitted to the Second Division Championship in Mozambique, a country of nearly 32 million people. In April 2023, the Company completed its 90%-acquisition of the European first division football team Fudbalski Klub Akademija Pandev in North Macedonia, a country which has the right to participate in two major UEFA competitions.The Company is focused on bottom-up value creation from sports clubs and talent outside mainstream markets, innovation-powered business growth, and socially-impactful outcomes. See www.breraholdings.com

ABOUT 7 SPORT AGENCY SRL:

7 Sport Agency SRL is a San Marino-based company with 10 years’ experience in setting up innovative sponsorship formats. The Company has provided tailor-made services to over 100 clients in Italian football’s Serie A and Serie B, in basketball, rugby, tennis and motor sports. It also manages a network of sports websites, with an overall audience of 40 million users per month, generating a continuous fan experience through advertising displays and dedicated content. See www.7sportagency.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Such statements include statements regarding the Company’s ability to grow its business and other statements that are not historical facts, including statements which may be accompanied by the words “intends,” “may,” “will,” “plans,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “projects,” “predicts,” “estimates,” “aims,” “believes,” “hopes,” “potential” or similar words. Actual results could differ materially from those described in these forward-looking statements due to a number of factors, including without limitation, the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern, the popularity and/or competitive success of the Company’s acquired football teams, the Company’s ability to attract players and staff for acquired clubs, unsuccessful acquisitions or other strategic transactions, the possibility of a decline in the popularity of football, the Company’s ability to expand its fanbase, sponsors and commercial partners, general economic conditions, and other risk factors detailed in the Company’s filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any responsibility to update such forward-looking statements except in accordance with applicable law.

