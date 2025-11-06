Solmate Infrastructure (SLMT) Launches the UAE’s First Performant Solana Validator, Announces Infrastructure Flywheel™ Including Planned RPC and Colocation Services

Validator boasts first-ever Solana block minted in the UAE and is now open to the public at 0% commission

Solmate validator to serve as foundation for new RPC and colocation infrastructure services powering DeFi

Growing $SOL inventory improves RPC & colocation performance, allowing higher fees to purchase more SOL inventory, creating an Infrastructure Flywheel™

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solmate Infrastructure (NASDAQ: SLMT) (“the Company,” “Solmate”) today announced its launch of the first-ever bare metal Solana validator in the UAE, which is the first performant Solana validator in the Middle East and expected to rank among the top Solana validators globally. Partners and the public may now stake their $SOL to earn rewards directly from Solmate’s validator at 0% commission.



Solmate sees a future where capital markets operate in microseconds, fully on-chain, and with no intermediaries. Its new validator minted the first-ever Solana block in the UAE and included within it the text of a famous quotation celebrating the region:

“The future is for those who can imagine it, design it, and execute it.”

Now, Solmate announces the next step in its strategy: establishing RPC nodes and colocation services that facilitate the operation of decentralized finance (or “DeFi”) applications. Solmate will go beyond basic $SOL staking strategies to generate yield via RPC and colocation fees, leveraging its partnership with infrastructure leader RockawayX.

RPC and colocation services are deeply synergistic with its existing treasury strategy because their performance relies on geographic proximity to validators stocked with $SOL. The more $SOL, the more revenue generated. Solmate’s treasury strategy is to generate $SOL and use it to stock its new validator, which is ideally between global financial centers in the UAE. Solmate will continue to grow its $SOL stake via capital market activities and yield generation strategies, which will in turn increase the performance of – and fees generated by – its RPC and colocation services. This is Solmate’s Infrastructure Flywheel™.





More details on the Infrastructure Flywheel™ are available on Solmate’s new website: www.solmate.com.

“Companies who merely stake their $SOL are leaving money on the table,” said Marco Santori, CEO of Solmate Infrastructure. “We want to do more with our treasury, so our team toured data centers and interviewed the most sophisticated telecommunications providers in the UAE to select the best partners for our bare-metal validator. Solmate’s Infrastructure Flywheel™ leverages the $SOL already staked to this validator to maximize RPC and colocation fees, reflexively generating more $SOL for the treasury in the process.” He continued, “The ability to offer validation, RPC and colocation services is only the first phase of the benefits to flow from running a bare-metal validator. We look forward to announcing more in the weeks to come.”

About Solmate Infrastructure

Solmate Infrastructure (NASDAQ: SLMT) is a Solana-based crypto infrastructure company based in Abu Dhabi, the Capital of capital. The company creates value by building infrastructure and real hardware for the crypto revolution. Its cutting-edge Solana staking infrastructure will help drive the adoption of the network in the Middle East. Backed by Ark Invest, RockawayX, Pulsar Group and other UAE and international investors, Solmate Infrastructure expects to process Solana transactions faster, more efficiently and more profitably than other companies. Solmate Infrastructure is the new operating name of Brera Holdings PLC. It will continue to operate Brera’s Multi-club football team model www.solmate.com.

Company Contact Information:

https://www.solmate.com

Marco Santori, CEO, Solmate Infrastructure

Email: marco@solmate.com

