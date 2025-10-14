Solmate Infrastructure (SLMT) Makes Historic Purchase of Discounted $SOL from the Solana Foundation as Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Discloses Significant Position

The purchase was made at market lows, during the worst liquidation event in crypto history

The purchased $SOL will power Solmate’s bare metal infrastructure in the UAE

Simultaneously, Ark Invest discloses a massive new position: approximately 11.5% ownership

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brera Holdings PLC (“Brera Holdings,” “Solmate Infrastructure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLMT), today announced the direct purchase of $50 million of $SOL, the native asset of the Solana ecosystem, from the Solana Foundation. The purchase was made at a 15% discount to an already historically low market price during the worst liquidation event in crypto history. Purchased pursuant to a strategic agreement between the Company and the Solana Foundation, this deeply-discounted $SOL significantly lowers the entry price for the Company’s treasury. The purchase will be used to power the Company’s Solana infrastructure and cements its role as a critical part of the UAE’s digital transformation agenda.

The purchase comes as part of Solmate Infrastructure’s commitment to operate under the Solana Foundation’s “Solana By Design” program, and to grant the Solana Foundation the right to nominate up to two directors to Solmate Infrastructure’s Board. The Solana Foundation negotiated for the right to these nominations, further cementing its commitment to the Company.

Simultaneously, Cathie Wood of Ark Invest has disclosed an approximately 11.5% stake in Solmate Infrastructure, based on a Schedule 13G report as of September 30, 2025. Ark previously purchased an aggregate of 6,500,001 shares in the Company’s oversubscribed PIPE financing round, marking the first-ever investment by a regulated American ETF into a crypto infrastructure PIPE. Ark has now disclosed subsequent purchases of an aggregate of 779,619 additional shares. The Company believes that this marks continued conviction in both the Solana story and its unique value proposition in the market.

“We bought the dip,” said Marco Santori, CEO of Solmate Infrastructure. “Our infrastructure-first strategy will keep us at the forefront of innovation in the Solana ecosystem, and ahead of mere treasury companies that solely rely on financial engineering to drive growth. Our strategic position in the UAE puts us in the Capital of capital, and at the geographic crossroads of finance."

About Solmate Infrastructure

Solmate Infrastructure (NASDAQ: SLMT) is a Solana-based crypto infrastructure company based in Abu Dhabi, the Capital of capital. The company creates value by building infrastructure and real hardware for the crypto revolution. Its cutting-edge Solana staking infrastructure will help drive the adoption of the network in the Middle East. Backed by Ark Invest, RockawayX, Pulsar Group and other UAE and international investors, Solmate Infrastructure expects to process Solana transactions faster, more efficiently and more profitably than other companies. Solmate Infrastructure will continue to operate Brera Holdings’ existing multi-club sports ownership business. www.solmate.com.

About Brera Holdings PLC



Brera Holdings PLC is an Ireland-based international holding company focused on expanding its global portfolio of men's and women's football clubs on three continents through a multi-club ownership ("MCO") strategy, and the first to list on Nasdaq. Building on the legacy of Brera Milano FC, which it acquired in 2022, Brera in 2025 became majority owner of SS Juve Stabia, known as "The Other Team of Naples," and a playoff club in Italy's Serie B league. Brera FC has been crafting an alternative football legacy since its founding in 2000, and the club also organizes the FENIX Trophy, a nonprofessional pan-European tournament acknowledged by UEFA, which has garnered significant media coverage, including from BBC Sport and ESPN. With a strategic emphasis on bottom-up value creation, innovation-driven growth, and socially impactful outcomes, Brera Holdings has established itself as a forward-thinking leader in the global sports industry. For more information, visit www.breraholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "expect," "plan," "could," "may," "will," "believe," "estimate," "forecast," "goal," "project," and other words of similar meaning. These forward-looking statements address various matters including statements relating to purchases of $SOL, including from the Solana Foundation, plans and strategies to build infrastructure in the Middle East, the Company’s plans for value creation and strategic advantages, market size and growth opportunities, regulatory conditions, competitive position and the interest of other entities in similar business strategies, technological and market trends, future financial condition and performance and the expected financial impacts of the proposed actions described herein. Each forward-looking statement contained in this press release is subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statement. Applicable risks and uncertainties include, among others, the proposed actions described herein may not be completed in a timely manner or at all; failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the actions and the digital asset treasury strategy; changes in business, market, financial, political and regulatory conditions; risks relating to Brera Holdings' operations and business, including the highly volatile nature of the price of Solana and other cryptocurrencies; the risk that the price of Brera Holdings' securities may be highly correlated to the price of the digital assets that it holds; risks related to increased competition in the industries and markets in which Brera Holdings does and will operate (including the applicable digital assets market); risks relating to significant legal, commercial, regulatory and technical uncertainty regarding digital assets generally; risks relating to the treatment of crypto assets for U.S. and foreign tax purposes, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified in Brera Holdings' filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date of this document, and Brera Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise any of these statements.

