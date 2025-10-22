Solmate Infrastructure (SLMT) Shares Business and Operational Update

Company updates on validator operations, accompanying data center selection, its planned M&A strategy, as well as its $300M PIPE Securities Purchase Agreement



Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Oct. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solmate Infrastructure (“Solmate Infrastructure” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SLMT) today shared a business and operational update, regarding its validator operations & accompanying data center selection, its planned M&A strategy, and the Registration Rights Agreement (“RRA”) for its oversubscribed $300M PIPE financing. This update reiterates Solmate Infrastructure’s commitment to its role as a critical part of the UAE’s digital transformation agenda.

Validator Operations & Data Center Selection



After an extensive diligence process, the Company has selected a data center to house its bare metal validators in the UAE. The validator hardware (Solmate’s first) has been assembled, and the company is now testing the configuration of its planned validator using SOL purchased at a historic discount to market prices. The validator will be operational soon and will be the first performant Solana validator in the Middle East. The Company’s infrastructure-first efforts differentiate it from digital asset treasury (DATs) that rely on financial engineering to drive growth.

Planned M&A Strategy



Alongside its day-to-day operations and organic build-out, Solmate Infrastructure today announces that it will pursue an aggressive M&A strategy, exploring opportunities across the Solana value chain. Acquisition targets will be selected with rigorous criteria designed to ensure synergy and supercharge SOL-per-share growth.

“We aren’t interested in simply bolting on smaller companies to generate revenue,” said Marco Santori, CEO of Solmate Infrastructure. “We are targeting businesses for which our SOL treasury will be fuel for their engine of growth – just like it is for ours – and will use that growth to accrete more SOL-per-share for Solmate investors.”

Amended Registration Rights Agreement



Solmate Infrastructure has successfully negotiated an amendment to its registration rights agreement with the US and UAE-based participants of its $300M PIPE financing. A registration statement relating to the PIPE Investor shares is now expected to be filed with the SEC by November 22, 2025.

This extension will ensure that the Company has maximum flexibility in its completion and announcement of new infrastructure, while strengthening the conditions for long-term shareholder value creation.

About Solmate Infrastructure



Solmate Infrastructure (NASDAQ: SLMT) is a Solana-based crypto infrastructure company based in Abu Dhabi, the Capital of capital. The company creates value by building infrastructure and real hardware for the crypto revolution. Its cutting-edge Solana staking infrastructure will help drive the adoption of the network in the Middle East. Backed by Ark Invest, RockawayX, Pulsar Group and other UAE and international investors, Solmate Infrastructure expects to process Solana transactions faster, more efficiently and more profitably than other companies. Solmate Infrastructure is the new operating name of Brera Holdings LLC. www.solmate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



