KH Group Plc
Stock Exchange Release 10 May 2023 at 3.50 pm EEST
KH Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Juha Karttunen
Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member
Issuer: KH Group Oyj
LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 31336/5/4
Transaction date: 2023-05-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009008924
Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 784 Unit price: 1.072 EUR
(2): Volume: 1194 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
(3): Volume: 1207 Unit price: 1.07 EUR
(4): Volume: 93 Unit price: 1.078 EUR
(5): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 1.082 EUR
(6): Volume: 1200 Unit price: 1.084 EUR
(7): Volume: 110 Unit price: 1.09 EUR
(8): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 1.092 EUR
(9): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 1.094 EUR
(10): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 1.096 EUR
(11): Volume: 535 Unit price: 1.098 EUR
(12): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 1.098 EUR
(13): Volume: 509 Unit price: 1.1 EUR
(14): Volume: 506 Unit price: 1.1 EUR
(15): Volume: 7362 Unit price: 1.1 EUR
Aggregated transactions (15):
Volume: 30000 Volume weighted average price: 1.09142 EUR
KH GROUP PLC
FURTHER INFORMATION:
CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343
Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group. Our medium-term objective is to become an industrial group built around the business of KH-Koneet Group. KH Group’s share is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.