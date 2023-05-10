Finnish English

KH Group Plc

Stock Exchange Release 10 May 2023 at 3.50 pm EEST

KH Group Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Juha Karttunen

Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member

Issuer: KH Group Oyj

LEI: 743700F6CLX8JMYDEP21

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 31336/5/4

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2023-05-10

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009008924

Nature of transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 784 Unit price: 1.072 EUR

(2): Volume: 1194 Unit price: 1.07 EUR

(3): Volume: 1207 Unit price: 1.07 EUR

(4): Volume: 93 Unit price: 1.078 EUR

(5): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 1.082 EUR

(6): Volume: 1200 Unit price: 1.084 EUR

(7): Volume: 110 Unit price: 1.09 EUR

(8): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 1.092 EUR

(9): Volume: 3000 Unit price: 1.094 EUR

(10): Volume: 1500 Unit price: 1.096 EUR

(11): Volume: 535 Unit price: 1.098 EUR

(12): Volume: 5000 Unit price: 1.098 EUR

(13): Volume: 509 Unit price: 1.1 EUR

(14): Volume: 506 Unit price: 1.1 EUR

(15): Volume: 7362 Unit price: 1.1 EUR

Aggregated transactions (15):

Volume: 30000 Volume weighted average price: 1.09142 EUR

KH GROUP PLC

FURTHER INFORMATION:

CEO Ville Nikulainen, tel. +358 400 459 343

Sievi Capital is now a conglomerate with a new name KH Group.