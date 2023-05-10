Small Cell 5G Network Market to Touch USD 8.59 Billion by 2030 as a Result of Rising Need for Network Densification to Meet the Growing Demand for Mobile Data Services | Research by SNS Insider

Pune, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Small Cell 5G Network Market was assessed to be worth USD 1.06 billion in 2022, with a projected increase to USD 8.59 billion by 2030, and an anticipated compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 29.8% during the forecast timeframe spanning from 2023 to 2030, as reported by SNS Insider.

Market Overview

Small cell 5G networks are a type of wireless communication infrastructure that is designed to support the increasing demand for faster and more reliable internet connectivity. These networks consist of small cells or nodes that are placed in close proximity to one another, typically in densely populated urban areas or indoor settings such as airports or shopping malls.

Market Analysis

The demand for small cell 5G network market is rapidly increasing due to the surge in mobile data traffic. The proliferation of smartphones and other mobile devices has led to an exponential rise in data consumption, putting a strain on traditional cellular networks. Small cell 5G networks are emerging as a promising solution to this problem, providing faster and more reliable connectivity to users. As the demand for faster, more reliable, and low-latency connectivity continues to increase, small cell networks are emerging as a crucial solution for mobile network operators to provide high-quality service to their customers.

Key Company Profiles Listed in this Report are:

The major key players are Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., Nokia Corporation, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, ZTE Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, CommScope Inc., Comba Telecom Systems Holdings Ltd., Altiostar, Airspan Networks, Ceragon & more

Impact of Recession on Small Cell 5G Network Market Growth

Economic downturns can have a significant effect on the demand for new technology and infrastructure, as businesses and consumers may delay or cancel their investment plans due to financial uncertainties. However, it is important to note that the impact of a recession on the small cell 5G network market may vary depending on the severity and duration of the economic downturn. For example, a short-term recession may have a relatively small impact on the market, as companies may prioritize long-term investments that are essential for their growth and competitiveness.

Small Cell 5G Network Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2022 US$ 1.06 Bn Market Size by 2030 US$ 8.59 Bn CAGR CAGR of 29.8% From 2023 to 2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Historical Data 2020-2021 Key Market Segmentation • By Component (Solutions and Services)

• By radio technology (5G New Radio (NR) Standalone and 5G NR Non-Standalone)

• By deployment mode (Outdoor and Indoor)

• By cell type (Picocells, Femtocells, and Microcells)

• By end users (Telecom Operators and Enterprises) Key Regional Coverage North America (USA, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, South Korea, China, India, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific), The Middle East & Africa (Israel, UAE, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Key Regional Developments

North America has been identified as a prominent small cell 5G network market, thanks to its extensive use of cutting-edge technology such as 5G. In the United States, telecommunications companies are utilizing small cells to enhance the density of their 5G networks, particularly in urban areas, all while keeping costs low. The use of small cells is proving to be a game-changer in the world of 5G, as it enables telecommunications firms to provide faster and more reliable services to customers, particularly in crowded areas where network congestion is an issue.

Key Takeaway from Small Cell 5G Network Market Study

The market is set to be dominated by the 5G new radio (NR) standalone segment, according to industry experts. As the demand for high-speed data increases, small cells are becoming an increasingly popular solution for providing coverage in densely populated areas where traditional macro cells may not be sufficient.

The market is expected to witness significant growth in the coming years, with the picocells segment emerging as a dominant player in this space. Picocells are small cellular base stations that cover a much smaller area compared to macrocells, making them an ideal solution for dense urban environments and indoor applications.

Recent Developments Related to Small Cell 5G Network Market

HFCL, an Indian telecommunications equipment company, has announced a collaboration with Qualcomm for the development of 5G Outdoor Small Cell products. This strategic partnership aims to bring advanced 5G solutions to India's growing telecommunications industry and support the government's vision of a Digital India.

Reliance Jio (RJio), a leading Indian telecommunications company, has announced a partnership with global technology majors to develop 5G small cell network solutions. This collaboration aims to leverage the expertise of multiple companies to develop a cutting-edge 5G infrastructure that can meet the evolving needs of Indian consumers and businesses.

