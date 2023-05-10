TGS AMA – 2023 Annual General Meeting Held

| Source: TGS ASA TGS ASA

Oslo, NORWAY

OSLO, NORWAY (10 May 2023) - The Annual General Meeting of TGS ASA (“TGS” or the “Company”) was held on 10 May 2023. All resolutions proposed were approved by the shareholders.

The minutes from the Annual General Meeting are attached to this announcement:

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com), email generalmeeting@tgs.com, or contact:

Sven Børre Larsen
Chief Financial Officer
investor@tgs.com

Attachments


Attachments

TGS_Minutes from Annual General Meeting - May 2023 - Norwegian TGS_Minutes from Annual General Meeting - May 2023 - English