OHIO SPACE FORUM RETURNS TO CLEVELAND

DAYTON, Ohio, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Dayton Development Coalition and JobsOhio, in partnership with NASA Glenn Research Center and the Northeastern Ohio Community, will present the Ohio Space Forum May 23 at the Hilton Cleveland Downtown in Cleveland, Ohio. The day-long conference will run from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and feature federal, military, industry, and academic leaders in the dynamic fields of space research, operations, intelligence, exploration, and defense. Speakers will address Ohio’s space history, and how the state continues to play a leading role. All are invited to learn more about growth opportunities for businesses in Ohio as we continue to support our nation’s vital space missions.

Ohio plays a critical role in achieving our nation’s defense and space exploration objectives, from helping the U.S. make its way back to the moon in 2024, to supporting critical national security objectives through the work of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, the National Space Intelligence Center, and other intelligence operations. Only in Ohio can you find the talent behind the Air Force’s ability to develop, deliver, support, and sustain war-winning capabilities and the NASA researchers shaping the world of tomorrow by developing technologies that will continue to revolutionize aeronautics, defense, and space exploration.

Ohio Space Forum Keynotes:

NASA Keynote: Ohio’s Key Role in the Nation’s Exploration Goals, Casey Swails, Deputy Associate Administrator for Business Operations, NASA

Space Force Keynote: Ohio’s Key Role in National Security Space (NSIC, AFRL, and Beyond), Maj. Gen. Gregory Gagnon, Deputy Chief of Space Operations for Intelligence, U.S. Space Force

National Security Space Brief, Col. Marqus Randall, Commander, Space Delta 18, National Space Intelligence Center, WPAFB

National Space Council’s User Advisory Group Update and Ohio’s Role, Chirag Parikh, Deputy Assistant to the President and Executive Secretary, National Space Council

The event will also feature panels on Critical Space Technologies, Ohio’s Commercial Space Impact, the Ohio Federal Research Network, Commercial Capabilities for Civil and National Security Space, and The Future of Space.

Attendees will have the option to tour NASA Glenn Research Center on Wed., May 24. The tour is closed to the media.

For additional information, please visit: https://orbitohio.com/. To view the agenda, visit: https://www.orbitohio.com/agenda. Registration for this event is closed.

Venue: Hilton Cleveland Downtown, 100 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland, OH 44114

Parking: Pay parking is available in the hotel garage and throughout Downtown Cleveland.

To register as a member of the news media, please contact Shannon Joyce Neal at sneal@daytonregion.com by Wednesday, May 17, 2023.

