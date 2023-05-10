Brilliant Earth Announces Participation in the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference on May 16th, 2023

SAN FRANCISCO, May 10, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brilliant Earth (NASDAQ: BRLT), an innovative, digital-first jewelry company and global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry, today announced that the Company will attend the 18th Annual Needham Technology & Media Conference being held at the Intercontinental New York Times Square in New York City, New York on May 16, 2023. The Company will host a fireside chat presentation at 3:45pm ET and hold investor meetings throughout the day.



The fireside chat presentation will be webcast live at the Company’s Investor Relations website, https://investors.brilliantearth.com. An archived webcast will be available for 90 days following the live event.

About Brilliant Earth

Brilliant Earth is a digitally native, omnichannel fine jewelry company and a global leader in ethically sourced fine jewelry. Led by our co-founders Beth Gerstein and Eric Grossberg, the Company’s mission since its founding in 2005 has been to create a more transparent, sustainable, and compassionate jewelry industry. Headquartered in San Francisco, CA and Denver, CO, Brilliant Earth has 31 showrooms and has served customers in over 50 countries worldwide.

