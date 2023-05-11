Prosafe SE: Ex repair offering today

Reference is made to stock exchange announcements from Prosafe SE on 10 May 2023 regarding the contemplated repair issue. The shares will be traded ex. the right to participate in the repair issue today.

This information is published in accordance with the requirements of the Oslo Rule Book II - Issuer Rules.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to www.prosafe.com (https://www.prosafe.com).

Stavanger, 11 May 2023

Prosafe SE

For further information, please contact:

Jesper K. Andresen, CEO

Phone: +47 51 65 24 30 / +47 907 65 155

Reese McNeel, CFO

Phone: +47 51 64 25 17 / +47 415 08 186

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.