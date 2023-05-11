Dr. Iskandar, from the Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, Shares Article Discussing Laparoscopic and Robotic Hernia Repairs

Waxahachie, May 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Waxahachie, Texas -

The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, a renowned complex hernia surgery treatment center based in Waxahachie, TX, recently released an article detailing laparoscopic hernia repair and procedure.

Hernias occur when an organ or tissue protrudes through a weak spot or opening in the surrounding muscle or connective tissue. They most commonly develop in the abdominal wall, groin, and diaphragm. For patients, hernias can cause immense discomfort, pain, and other symptoms and, if left untreated, can lead to complications such as bowel obstruction, strangulation, and tissue damage.

Hernias affect millions of people worldwide regardless of age or sex. Consequently, hernia repairs make up a significant chunk of the total number of medical procedures administered. In fact, inguinal hernia repairs are one of the most common kinds of surgeries in the United States with 28 operations per 100,000 residents.

“Hernia repair is the most effective treatment option for hernias,” says Dr. Iskandar, the founder of the Iskandar Complex Hernia Center, “and minimally invasive hernia repair, whether laparoscopic or robotic, has become an increasingly popular approach in recent years. It is a safe and effective treatment option with an overall complication rate of less than 5%. It is generally less painful than traditional open hernia repair surgery as the small incisions used cause less trauma to the surrounding tissue and muscles.”

Laparoscopic hernia repair uses a laparoscope, a thin, flexible tube with a camera and light, to repair the hernia. During the procedure, the surgeon makes small incisions in the abdomen, inserts the laparoscope and other surgical tools, and repairs the hernia from the inside by placing a mesh patch over the weakened or torn tissue to reinforce the abdominal wall. If a robotic approach is chosen, the robotic instruments are introduced through small incisions just like in laparoscopy, and are controlled by the surgeon.

Dr. Iskandar talks about the benefits of laparoscopic and robotic hernia repairs by saying, “Minimally invasive hernia repairs are preferred due to faster recovery time, less scarring, lower risk of infection, reduced hospital stay, and reduced chance of infection. Moreover, the procedure can be used to treat most hernias including ventral hernias, recurrent hernias, and groin hernias.”

Some of the common complications associated with laparoscopic and robotic hernia repairs can include bleeding, infection, and chronic pain. However, the risk of complications depends on several factors such as the type and size of the hernia, the patient’s overall health, and the surgeon’s expertise. Patients can rely on the advice offered by their physician to determine whether the procedure is right for them.

The article published by Iskandar Complex Hernia Center also answers many more frequently asked questions about laparoscopic and robotic hernia repairs such as “How many incisions are required for the procedure?”, “How painful is it?”, “How long does the procedure take?”, “Which is better, open or laparoscopic hernia repair?”, “Can a femoral hernia be repaired laparoscopically or robotically?”, and others.

“If you are currently considering undergoing a laparoscopic or robotic hernia repair procedure,” says Dr. Iskandar, “make sure to check out the article to gain a detailed understanding of what we do during the procedure, what you can expect after it is done, and how it compares to the other options available to you. In case you need personalized attention for your case, give us a call, and let us help you make the right decision.”

Dr. Iskandar is a board-certified general surgeon with fellowship training in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery. After receiving his medical degree from the American University of Beirut and completing general surgery residency training at Mount Sinai Beth Israel in New York City, Dr. Iskandar obtained a fellowship in minimally invasive and bariatric surgery from NYU-Langone in Brooklyn.

Apart from his wealth of experience, his other professional credentials include a Fellowship of the American College of Surgeons, a Fellowship of the American Society for Metabolic and Bariatric Surgery, and a membership of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgery. He has several peer-reviewed publications, book chapters, and presentations/abstracts in the field of hernia and bariatric surgery.

For more information or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Iskandar, readers can visit The Iskandar Complex Hernia Center website or contact it at (469) 800-9832.

