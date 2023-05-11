AKVA group ASA: Minutes from annual general meeting

| Source: AKVA group ASA AKVA group ASA

Klepp stasjon, NORWAY

The annual general meeting of AKVA group ASA was held today, 11 May 2023. The minutes from the meeting are attached to this notice and will be made available on the company's website, https://www.akvagroup.com/investors/general-meeting/

All items on the agenda were approved in accordance with the proposals set out in the notice of the annual general meeting.

For further information, please contact:

Knut Nesse   Chief Executive Officer

  Phone:       +47 51 77 85 00

  Mobile:      +47 91 37 62 20

  E-mail:      knesse@akvagroup.com

Ronny Meinkøhn   Chief Financial Officer

  Phone:           +47 51 77 85 00

  Mobile:          +47 98 20 67 76

  E-mail:          rmeinkohn@akvagroup.com


This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments


Protokoll fra ordinaer generalforsamling 2023 Minutes from annual general meeting 2023