Bekaert - Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Update on the Liquidity Agreement

Period from 4 May 2023 to 10 May 2023

Liquidity agreement

In relation to the renewed liquidity agreement with Kepler Cheuvreux announced on 2 September 2022 , Bekaert announces today that Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has bought 12 301 shares during the period from 4 May 2023 to 10 May 2023 on Euronext Brussels. During the same period, Kepler Cheuvreux on behalf of Bekaert has sold 5 201 shares on Euronext Brussels.

The tables below provide an overview of the transactions under the liquidity agreement during the period from 4 May 2023 to 10 May 2023:

Purchase of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 May 2023 1 200 41.37 41.50 41.20 49 644 5 May 2023 0 0.00 0.00 0.00 0 8 May 2023 800 42.70 42.80 42.60 34 160 9 May 2023 701 42.79 42.90 42.70 29 996 10 May 2023 9 600 41.65 43.00 40.20 399 840 Total 12 301 513 640





Sale of shares Date Number of Shares Average Price (€) Highest Price (€) Lowest Price (€) Total Amount (€) 4 May 2023 800 42.05 42.10 42.00 33 640 5 May 2023 1 600 42.55 42.80 42.40 68 080 8 May 2023 400 43.00 43.00 43.00 17 200 9 May 2023 801 43.15 43.20 42.90 34 563 10 May 2023 1 600 42.75 43.80 41.80 68 400 Total 5 201 221 883

The balance held by Bekaert under the liquidity agreement at the end of the period is 42 792 shares.

On 10 May 2023 after closing of the market, Bekaert holds 3 008 963 own shares, or 5.28% of the total number of the outstanding shares.

This information is also made available on the investor relations pages of our website.

Attachment