Oxford Biomedica launches TetraVecta - the next generation lentiviral vector system

Oxford Biomedica launches TetraVectaTM - the next generation lentiviral vector system

Oxford, UK – 15 May 2023: Oxford Biomedica plc (LSE:OXB) (“Oxford Biomedica” or “the Company”), a quality and innovation-led viral vector CDMO, today announces the launch of its 4th generation lentiviral vector delivery system, TetraVectaTM. This state-of-the-art technology developed at Oxford Biomedica elevates the quality, potency and packaging capacity of lentiviral vectors, while incorporating new and enhanced safety features, adding to the Company’s client offering and its leading LentiVector® platform.

The TetraVectaTM system significantly enhances the development and manufacture of safer and more effective lentiviral vector-based therapies. This enables cell and gene therapy companies to overcome previous barriers in therapeutic development, due to the size, complexity, or interference of the payload to be delivered. This cutting-edge new technology paves the way for genuine plug and play manufacturing and supports Oxford Biomedica’s clients in delivering their innovative and life-changing treatments to patients. The features of the TetraVectaTM system can also be used to accelerate the development and adoption of in vivo gene therapies (directly via intravenous injection or to a specific organ). In addition to its broad applications, the TetraVectaTM system has demonstrated its versatile potential by supporting the creation of high-titre stable producer cell lines for previously unachievable payloads such as Chimeric Antigen Receptor (CAR) constructs for CAR-T therapy.

Oxford Biomedica launched the TetraVectaTM system following years of development and on the basis of detailed understanding of specific industry challenges. The TetraVectaTM system has already proven successful in pilot projects and is now being rolled out to support the development of more complex advanced therapies.

Oxford Biomedica will be presenting the TetraVecta™ system at the ASGCT 26th Annual Meeting in Los Angeles, California, on Wednesday, 17 May 2023 at 12.00pm PT.

Kyriacos Mitrophanous, Chief Scientific Officer of Oxford Biomedica, said: "The launch of The TetraVectaTM system demonstrates our commitment to investing in innovation in the cell and gene therapy field. This next generation lentiviral vector system empowers our clients to overcome previous-generation vector limitations and develop life-saving treatments. By addressing critical industry challenges and streamlining the development process, we are enabling our clients to shape the future of gene therapy. The TetraVectaTM system has the potential to make a lasting impact on the industry. Our ultimate aim is to constantly provide clients with high quality, cutting-edge technology, supporting their efforts to bring transformative therapies to patients in need."

-Ends-

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica (LSE: OXB) is a quality and innovation-led viral vector CDMO with a mission to enable its clients to deliver life changing therapies to patients around the world.

One of the original pioneers in cell and gene therapy, the Company has more than 25 years of experience in viral vectors; the driving force behind the majority of gene therapies. The Company collaborates with some of the world’s most innovative pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, providing viral vector development and manufacturing expertise in lentivirus, adeno-associated virus (AAV) and adenoviral vectors. Oxford Biomedica’s world-class capabilities span from early-stage development to commercialisation. These capabilities are supported by robust quality-assurance systems, analytical methods and depth of regulatory expertise.

Oxford Biomedica, a FTSE4Good constituent, is headquartered in Oxford, UK. It has locations across Oxfordshire, UK and a US-based subsidiary, Oxford Biomedica Solutions, based near Boston, MA, US. Learn more at www.oxb.com, www.oxbsolutions.com, and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and YouTube.